‘Brad Potts masterclass incoming’ – Many Preston North End fans react as seven changes made for Cheltenham clash

Preston North End have a chance to put the Championship on the back-burner this evening as they welcome League One outfit Cheltenham Town to Deepdale in the Carabao Cup.

It’s a great chance for both sides to make it to the last 16 of the cup and both sides will be desperate to make it a round further.

North End have disposed of Mansfield Town and Morecambe already in the previous two rounds and they’ve received a favourable draw to try and make it through another round.

The Lilywhites are unbeaten in six matches in all competitions, although the last three have been draws.

Frankie McAvoy was expected to make a host of changes due to not changing his line-up for the previous four matches and that’s exactly what he has done.

Seven changes have been made by McAvoy but it still appears to be a strong team, with the likes of Connor Wickham, Ali McCann and Brad Potts all getting starts.

Here’s what the North End fans think of McAvoy’s team selection this evening.

Strong team and one that SHOULD come through the game very comfortably. Looking forward to seeing Ali McCann from the off. https://t.co/S6xTcU571f — Sam Weeden (@weeden_sam) September 21, 2021

Brad Potts masterclass incoming, haters 🤫 — tomcowey_ (@cowey26) September 21, 2021

Going for goals — Kingjed (@Dairyboy_Jed) September 21, 2021

Yeah like that. Mon the whites let's get through — Connor (@Conpne03) September 21, 2021

FM loves picking a strong side in the cup. Refreshing #pnefc — Northern Corinthian-Casuals (@CasualsNorthern) September 21, 2021

Where is sinclair. They sey he's been of with illness but that was 4 weeks ago. So he must be recovered — 10 step_YT (@10step_PNEFCfan) September 21, 2021

Strong side COYW!! — Dean Kirkham (@23Kirkham) September 21, 2021