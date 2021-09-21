Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Preston North End

‘Brad Potts masterclass incoming’ – Many Preston North End fans react as seven changes made for Cheltenham clash

Published

13 mins ago

on

Preston North End have a chance to put the Championship on the back-burner this evening as they welcome League One outfit Cheltenham Town to Deepdale in the Carabao Cup.

It’s a great chance for both sides to make it to the last 16 of the cup and both sides will be desperate to make it a round further.

North End have disposed of Mansfield Town and Morecambe already in the previous two rounds and they’ve received a favourable draw to try and make it through another round.

The Lilywhites are unbeaten in six matches in all competitions, although the last three have been draws.

Frankie McAvoy was expected to make a host of changes due to not changing his line-up for the previous four matches and that’s exactly what he has done.

Seven changes have been made by McAvoy but it still appears to be a strong team, with the likes of Connor Wickham, Ali McCann and Brad Potts all getting starts.

Here’s what the North End fans think of McAvoy’s team selection this evening.


