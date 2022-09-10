Brad Potts make “strange” admission about Preston’s season start

Brad Potts has lifted the lid on Preston’s strange start to the Championship season whilst also emphasising the need for improvement in the coming weeks.

Preston have lost just once this season, and conceded just once, keeping seven clean sheets so far this season in the Championship.

Despite this solid start, North End have scored just two goals and have struggled to convert chances into goals at key times with the likes of Troy Parrott struggling in front of goal so far.

That hasn’t escaped the attention of the Preston squadas Brad Potts told Lancashire Live that his side need to improve: “We just need one to go in for us. It’s been strange because to set the (clean sheet) record of seven games is positive, but then we’ve only won two games.

“I think it’s got to the stage now where we need to start winning games because – I know it’s still early – but if we want to achieve our goals this season then we need to do that as soon as possible. It’s a team game and everyone has to be chipping in.

“When you are playing in front of your home fans, you want to give them something to cheer and for them to go home happy – so that’s been frustrating for us.”

Ryan Lowe’s side are yet to win at home, or even score at Deepdale which is something that Potts and his manager will be looking to change once games are back up and running.

North End are currently tenth in the Championship table, two points adrift of the play-off places.

The Verdict

Preston have had a good balance this season when it comes to attacking and defending. Whilst they’re not as solid as their record suggests, they are reducing teams to half chances which is giving them the best possible platform going forwards.

With that in mind, they have been incredible wasteful in front of goal but also over reliant on Potts and Robbie Brady to deliver quality crosses into the box.

If Preston are to improve their record in front of goal, attacking through the middle is an area they should pursue, utilising the likes of Daniel Johnson and Ben Whiteman from deep.