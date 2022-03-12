Potts in: Is this Preston North End’s best XI on paper when every player is fully fit?

Possessing an outside chance of reaching the Championship play-offs, Preston North End will be striving to give themselves the best possible chance of a top-six spot in what remains of this season.

The Lancashire club have undoubtedly improved since the arrival of Ryan Lowe, and that is not just from a performance-based perspective, but from a stylistic and mindset point of view too.

Should the Lilywhites be unable to mount a push for the play-offs in what remains of this season, then it will be no surprise to see Preston enjoy a successful campaign next time out.

Here, we put our focus on the Lancashire club as we try to assemble Preston’s best XI on paper, when Lowe has all his options available to him…

There is no debate as to who starts in goal in this side and that is Daniel Iversen, with the Dane proving to be one of the best shot-stoppers in the division.

Sepp van den Berg, Patrick Bauer and Andrew Hughes make up the defensive backline, although, Bambo Diaby could increase in importance as the season ticks down.

Providing the width, Brad Potts and Greg Cunningham are the top candidates for the right and left wing-back positions respectively, with the former growing into this new role very well.

Possessing a plethora of strong midfield options, Ben Whiteman and Alan Browne appear to be the best options in this hypothetical side, however, they face good competition from Ryan Ledson and Ali McCann.

Operating slightly ahead of the midfield duo is Daniel Johnson, with the 29-year-old seemingly at his best when involved in the attacking third, and he has been particularly influential over the last month or so, chipping in with two goals and an assist in his last six.

There is also a good level of competition for a starting spot up front for the Lilywhites, with Cameron Archer adding bags of paced excitement to the forward line since his January arrival, whilst Emil Riis has proven to be devastating at times this season.

Ched Evans has certainly impressed this season, but he would have to settle for a spot on the bench in this side, whilst Scott Sinclair has displayed that he possesses the necessary attributes to operate up top on several occasions too.