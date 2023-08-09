Highlights Gillingham chairman Brad Galinson praises the "courage, heart, community, and joy" displayed by the team in their upset victory over Southampton in the Carabao Cup.

The Gills' confidence from their winning start in the League Two season carried over to their dominant performance against Southampton, with Robbie McKenzie scoring twice from set pieces.

Gillingham manager Neil Harris believes his team deserved an even bigger win and praised the contributions of all the players in the match, highlighting their strong performance throughout.

Gillingham chairman Brad Galinson has hailed the "courage, heart, community, and joy" at the League Two club after they upset Championship promotion hopefuls Southampton in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

On a night filled with upsets, the Gills produced surely the biggest of the lot as they beat Russell Martin's team - made up of players that were plying their trade in the Premier League last season - handsomely on a famous night at Priestfield.

Gillingham 3-1 Southampton

Neil Harris' side made a winning start to the League Two season on Saturday, beating promotion favourites Stockport County 1-0 on the road, and carried that confidence into Tuesday night's Carabao Cup tie.

Ashley Nadesan slid in their opener inside the first quarter of an hour and things got even better for the hosts six minutes after the break when Robbie McKenzie converted from close range after a long free-kick.

Another set piece helped McKenzie complete his brace 16 minutes later as he hammered in a half-volley from the edge of the box after a poorly cleared corner.

Carlos Alcaraz, who joined the Saints for £12 million in January, bagged a consolation goal in the final minute of normal time but that did little to take away from what was a fantastic performance and result from the Gills.

Brad Galinson's message to Gillingham fans

Galinson, the American businessman whose takeover last year was the catalyst for the change in fortunes at the League Two club, was at Priestfield with his family on Tuesday night for is surely the biggest win of his tenure.

He penned an emotional and heartfelt message to fans after the game, taking to Twitter to say: "My family flies all the way to little, old Kent and they find something massive. Courage, heart, community, and joy. My daughter: “Can I work there? That was awesome!” Well, Gillingham, you have another fan hooked. Thank you! @TheGillsFC #SleepingGiant".

Neil Harris' bold Gillingham v Southampton claim

Speaking to Kent Online after the game, Harris was bullish about his team's performance - claiming that they deserved to win by a bigger margin.

He said: “Let’s start with the negative, if we want to be really picky, it was a poor goal to concede.

“I said to the boys afterwards, first and foremost it was a great result and performance, but my disappointment was that the scoreline should have been greater.

“It should have been by more than two goals, we deserved more out of that.

“It was a fantastic performance, we made five changes to the starting XI and all five players made a contribution, all the subs came on and made a contribution and the best thing for me is that the team I picked for the weekend was excellent and the team I picked (against Southampton) was very good also.”

Harris added: “At half time the message was clear, ‘well done, but don’t settle for that. Come on, what do you want as a group? Do you want to win the game or do you want to settle for a good first half?’ They responded brilliantly the lads, I thought up until 75 minutes we absolutely bossed it.”

The Gills are back in action on Saturday when they face Accrington Stanley at Priestfield.