League Two has already seen four managerial departures in the 2023-24 season, with just one of those being replaced so far.

Ian Dawes of Tranmere Rovers was the first to receive his marching orders, and in quick succession in October a trio of experienced bosses lost their jobs.

Mark Hughes, Neil Harris and Graham Alexander received their marching orders from Bradford City, Gillingham and MK Dons respectively, but the latter were able to replace Alexander within 24 hours as Gateshead head coach Mike Williamson has been brought in to the Buckinghamshire club.

Bradford and Gillingham though remain managerless, and the Gills perhaps need a new boss more than most after their caretaker Keith Millen was sent off last Saturday for tripping up Walsall winger Tom Knowles.

The Kent outfit had a good start to the post-Harris era when they beat MK Dons 2-1 over a week ago, but they were brought well and truly back down to earth with a 4-1 loss away at the aforementioned Saddlers a few days ago.

Why was Neil Harris sacked?

It was quite a surprising and harsh sacking when Harris' departure was announced nearly two weeks ago from the Priestfield Stadium, and no real reason was given by owner Brad Galinson for the exit of the former Gills striker.

Gillingham's worst ever managers (Ranked)

At the time, Gillingham had not won in three matches and were in eighth position in League Two, but they were only one point from the automatic promotion spots of the fourth tier - a position which they climbed into after beating MK Dons.

It has been perceived though by many that it is Harris's style of football, tactics and lack of goals that has seen Galinson want to move in a different direction, and it remains to be seen if he lands a manager that tries to implement free-flowing football.

Who has been linked to the Gillingham vacancy?

There was a surprise report over the weekend from The Sun that some members of the Gillingham hierarchy wanted to bring Steve Bruce back to the club as manager.

Bruce started his playing career with the Gills before going on to win the Premier League with Man United multiple times, and his managerial career has mainly consisted of being in charge at top flight or Championship level.

It was claimed however that some Gillingham directors were opposed to the idea of Bruce being appointed due to the cost of his coaching staff, and ironically it has been reported by Alan Nixon via Patreon that Stephen Clemence, one of Bruce's assistants, has been spoken to about becoming head coach.

Clemence has never been a manager in his career so far but he has been the right-hand man to Bruce at a number of clubs, and the 45-year-old is looking to branch out on his own.

What has Brad Galinson said on appointing a manager for Gillingham?

Galinson has now issued an update to Gillingham supporters on where the club is at with trying to find Harris' successor, and they are seemingly in no rush to do so.

A number of interviews have taken place and Galinson is now set to meet with the scaled-down shortlist individually next week, meaning that there will be no new boss in place for this weekend's home clash with Notts County.

It appears that the American businessman is being thorough with his work when it comes to finding the right head coach, and it now remains to be seen who will indeed take to the dugout next at the Priestfield.