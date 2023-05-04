Gillingham owner Brad Galinson has revealed that the club have hit a ten-year high for season ticket sales ahead of next season.

New ownership transforms Gills

It had been a very tough period for the Gills, as they suffered relegation from League One last season, and another drop, to non-league, seemed on the cards earlier this year as Neil Harris’ side were struggling in the bottom two of the fourth tier.

However, the ownership change at the start of the year, with American property magnate Galinson purchasing the Kent outfit, has transformed the club.

He backed Harris in the market, as they brought in some proven Football League performers, and a positive few months have followed.

Largely down to their excellent home form, Gillingham go into the final day fixture at Salford sitting ten points above the relegation zone, something which seemed unthinkable just a matter of months ago.

Another productive transfer window is expected in the summer, and there is a lot of optimism that Harris will have the side competing for promotion next season.

And, that’s reflected by the support, as Galinson took to Twitter to share an impressive update on how the sales are going, as he confirmed they’ve surpassed the 2,000 mark in response to a question from a fan.

“Even more! We’re just about to exceed the most season tickets sold in ten years!!! Yeah, that’s right. Fan support is beyond brilliant. Now we have to earn that support.”

After his takeover, Galinson made it clear that his long-term aim includes getting the club back to the Championship, although he was aware of just how important it was to stay in the Football League, hence the investment in January. He has also discussed the possibility of moving to a new stadium in the future.

An exciting journey ahead for Gillingham

You have to say that Galinson has been brilliant for Gillingham since his arrival, and that’s backed up by the season ticket sales, which shows the fans are totally behind what he is trying to do. We know he inherited a club in a mess, but smart, swift recruitment in January has given Harris a good squad and results have followed.

The results at Priestfield have been key to the revival, and fans will enjoy going to home games, something which hadn’t always been the case. Now, they will be gearing up for a busy summer, and it will be interesting to see how the squad looks come August.

Now, Harris will be focused on Salford, but once the season finishes, all connected to Gillingham should look back with pride at how they have improved since the owners came in, and they will be expecting brighter times ahead.