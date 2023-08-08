Highlights Brad Friedel believes Tyler Adams would be a perfect fit at Chelsea, praising his performances at Leeds and describing him as an incredible human being.

Brad Friedel has given his verdict on Tyler Adams’ potential move to Chelsea from Leeds United.

The goalkeeper is excited by the prospect of his fellow American joining the Blues this summer.

Chelsea are reportedly ready to step up their chase of the midfielder following the Premier League side this week.

Relegation to the Championship triggered a clause in Adams’ contract that made him available for £20 million.

The London club have yet to officially pay that fee to the Whites, but speculation has intensified in recent days surrounding a potential move to Stamford Bridge.

What has Brad Friedel said about Tyler Adams’ Leeds United future?

Friedel is optimistic that a move to Chelsea could be a perfect fit for the 24-year-old as he looks to make a swift return to the Premier League.

The former goalkeeper has claimed he will drive Adams to Chelsea himself if it helps get the deal over the line, praising his performances for Leeds last year.

“If he has the chance to go to Chelsea and play with Mauricio [Pochettino], then I will go drive, pick him up and take him down,” said Friedel, via Sky Sports News.

“If he doesn’t get injured, then I think Leeds stay up.

“Incredible human being, first and foremost.

“He works harder than anyone I have ever coached in my life. He can play multiple positions.

“His best position is in the centre of midfield.

“Not tall in stature, but strong. Hard as nails. A leader.

“I can’t say enough good things about him.

“I don’t know what Chelsea is going to do, as far as negotiating the deal.

“But I know Mauricio Pochettino and how well he works.

“I know how Tyler works. And they could be a match made in heaven.

“I would be delighted for Mauricio and Tyler.”

Leeds have had a busy summer in preparation for their return to the Championship.

The new owners have appointed Daniel Farke with the task of bringing the club straight back up to the Premier League at the first attempt.

The German’s first game in charge came on Sunday afternoon with the team drawing 2-2 at home to Cardiff City.

A late goal from Crysencio Summerville secured a point for Leeds, having been 2-0 down going into half-time.

Adams did not feature in the clash with the Bluebirds, with it now looking likely that he has played his final game for the club.

Would Tyler Adams be a good signing for Chelsea?

Adams was a strong addition to the Leeds squad last year, and he proved one of the team’s best players.

However, fitness issues meant he featured just 24 times in the Premier League, which could have played a crucial role in the side finishing 19th in the table.

A fee of £20 million would be on the lower end given his importance to the side, but that’s a direct consequence of relegation for the club.

Chelsea are lacking options in midfield, so Tyler Adams will be a good fit to slot into the team under Pochettino next season, where he should feature regularly.