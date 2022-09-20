Brad Collins pens message to Barnsley supporters after recent injury blow

Barnsley goalkeeper Brad Collins has thanked the club’s supporters for the messages that he has received after suffering a head injury during his side’s meeting with Cambridge United last weekend.

Collins was treated for around 10 minutes at the Abbey Stadium by the Reds’ medical staff following a collision with Sam Smith.

Unable to continue, the goalkeeper was helped off of the pitch by his team-mates and was taken to the local hospital.

Collins was replaced by Jamie Searle who is expected to feature again for Barnsley in their clash with Newcastle United’s Under-21 side in the EFL Trophy this evening.

Barnsley will make their return to league action this weekend when they host Charlton Athletic at Oakwell.

Michael Duff’s side will unquestionably be brimming with confidence heading into this fixture after sealing a 3-0 victory over Cambridge.

Currently sixth in the League One standings, the Tykes will be determined to launch a push for promotion over the course of the coming months.

Ahead of tonight’s clash with Newcastle Under-21’s, Collins has opted to share a message regarding his current condition.

Speaking to Barnsley’s official website, the keeper said: “I want to thank all the fans of both clubs who’ve sent messages of support over the last couple of days.

“It was a hefty blow but I’m in good hands and hopefully I can make a speedy recovery and get the gloves back on for the Reds.”

The Verdict

This is an encouraging update as Barnsley fans would have been fearing the worst when Collins collided with Smith.

Having broken his nose against Cambridge, the keeper is not expected to feature against Charlton this weekend.

However, by making progress in terms of his road to recovery, he could reclaim a starting role in the not-too-distant future.

Having already claimed four clean-sheets in the third-tier this season, Collins will be keen to add to this tally on a regular basis during the remainder of the campaign.

