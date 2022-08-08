Boyle starts: The predicted Huddersfield Town XI to face Preston in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday

Huddersfield Town will be looking to gain some confidence by defeating Preston North End in the first round of the Carabao Cup tomorrow.

After suffering a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Burnley on the opening day of the 2022/23 campaign, the Terriers failed to deliver a response to this setback in last Friday’s showdown with Birmingham City.

The Blues sealed a 2-1 victory in this particular clash thanks to goals from Scott Hogan and Przemyslaw Placheta.

Having witnessed his side’s latest defeat, it will be interesting to see whether Huddersfield head coach Danny Schofield opts to make any significant changes to his team for Tuesday’s game.

Here, we have decided to take a look at how the Terriers could line up against Preston…

Schofield may opt to stick with the 4-1-4-1 formation that he deployed against Birmingham in tomorrow’s fixture.

Goalkeeper Jacob Chapman could be handed the chance to showcase his talent in this particular fixture.

Tom Lees will be accompanied in the heart of defence by Will Boyle who re-joined Huddersfield earlier this year.

After making a cameo appearance against Birmingham City, Boyle will be determined to prove his worth to Schofield.

By delivering an assured performance against Preston, the 26-year-old could potentially retain his place in the club’s starting eleven for their upcoming league clashes with Stoke City and Norwich City.

Josh Ruffels and Ollie Turton will feature in the full-back positions whilst Jonathan Hogg is set to play in defensive midfield.

Jon Russell and Sorba Thomas will be aiming to provide some creativity from their more advanced central positions.

Jack Rudoni is set to feature on the left-hand side of the pitch with Tino Anjorin providing an outlet on the right.

Having scored his first goal of the season in the club’s defeat to Birmingham, Danny Ward will be tasked with leading the line again on Tuesday.

If the forward is firing on all cylinders tomorrow, he could help Huddersfield pick up a morale-boosting victory in front of their own supporters at the John Smith’s Stadium.

