Boyle in: As things stand, is this Huddersfield Town’s best XI as 22/23 season approaches?

Huddersfield Town will be looking to go one better in 2022/23 having come within 90 minutes of a Premier League return in the season gone by.

Carlos Corberan’s side were beaten 1-0 by Nottingham Forest in the play-off final last month and were agonisingly short of securing a memorable promotion.

Planning is underway for 22/23, with Will Boyle already through the door as the club’s first summer signing, arriving on a two-year deal after his contract expired at Cheltenham Town.

Confirmed outgoings include the likes of Naby Sarr, whilst Levi Colwill and Danel Sinani have moved back to their parent clubs.

There’s more work to do and the following “best XI” will have a different look come the start of the season.

Yet, we attempt to put together Huddersfield’s strongest XI as things stand below:

Lee Nicholls will start the season as first choice goalkeeper, whilst Tom Lees and Matty Pearson will be hard to budge from the back three given their form in the last 12 months. We’ve got Boyle down to join them at centre-back, although you’d like to think replacing Colwill remains a possibility.

At left wing-back is Harry Toffolo, with Ollie Turton on the right – allowing Sorba Thomas to feature further forward.

Thomas and Lewis O’Brien are quite advanced in our team, with Jonathan Hogg and Jon Russell the midfield pivot.

Danny Ward spearheads the side on the back of a season that saw him 14 goals and register three assists.

