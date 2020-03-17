‘Boxing Day massacre’, ‘David Hirst’s four goals’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans wade in with memories around certain theme

The lack of footballing action across the country is starting to agitate fans of all persuasions and the club’s attempts to engage fans are becoming more creative and tenuous, including Sheffield Wednesday.

The Owls haven’t had much to shout about over this season after they tremendously fell away from the automatic promotion race in 2020, seeing them crash out of the top six and slipping further down the table by the week.

Garry Monk’s men looked a strong shout for the play-offs before their slip in form and now their Championship status isn’t even assured with the EFL charge still hanging over their heads.

A run of just two wins since the turn of the New Year sees them sit 15th in the table and almost perfectly in between the relegation zone and the top six, nine points and eight points off respectively.

Perhaps with perfect timing to see the club regroup for the remaining fixtures, the EFL have postponed all Championship matches until at least the 4th April after recent global events, meaning that three of the Owls’ games have been pushed back.

With the boredom striking all football fans who can’t sit back and enjoy their team playing each week, the club’s have been using social media as a means to continue their engagement with the fanbase:

Another for number 4⃣ (on day 4⃣ without football 🙄) Wednesday were Football League champions 4⃣ times during the 20th century; 1902/03, 1903-04, 1928-29, 1929-30 Help us find some more #swfc connections with 4…! pic.twitter.com/I4U3D4JWyG — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) March 17, 2020

With Wednesday having a rich history as well as some testing times currently, the fans weren’t short of responses to this post…

Sheffield Wednesday 4-0 Sheffield United, 1979. — edders (@ejc1867) March 17, 2020

Number of times pelupessy touched ball against Man City — james portman 🦉 (@JamesBarrie) March 17, 2020

£4 for pasta Bolognese on a match day 😂 — Paul Smallwood (@Moaningminer) March 17, 2020

David Hirsts 4 Goals against Hull 🦉 — Jon Benn (@jonnydaowl) March 17, 2020

Don’t want to stoop to the level of certain neighbours, but we’ve never been in division four…. — jonno brocklebank (@thebilly_shears) March 17, 2020

Boxing Day massacre — ben green (@Greeny1867) March 17, 2020

Almen Abdi’s 4 league appearances in the 17/18 season. — Robert Stow (@YahYah_Gunn) March 17, 2020

4, the average amount of goals we concede a game — josh cartwright (@joshcartwright_) March 17, 2020

We currently have almost 4 players worthy of wearing the shirt… — Scott Ruthven (@Azrael316) March 17, 2020