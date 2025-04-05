Head of football operations Rudy Gestede has stated that Blackburn Rovers need to sign a box-to-box midfielder this summer after claiming the side do not currently have anyone in the position.

Gestede’s comments revealed one aspect of Rovers’ plans for the upcoming transfer window, with Blackburn now clearly hunting for midfield reinforcements.

Football League World has taken a look at three players that might fit the bill for Rovers’ requirements.

Regan Slater

Perfect fit currently battling relegation with Hull City

On paper, Slater might be the ideal candidate that Rovers are looking for in their midfield.

A proven asset at Championship level, Slater is attracting attention from a few clubs – including Derby County, who are managed by former Blackburn boss John Eustace.

Currently, fighting relegation with Hull City, Blackburn’s play-off credentials might be enough to tempt Slater across the Pennines even if the Tigers do remain in the Championship last term.

If Hull do go down, Slater might be available at a cut-price, with the midfielder out of contract next summer – although Hull do hold an option to extend that by a further year.

On top of being a versatile player capable of operating in a variety of positions, Slater’s engine and workrate make him best-suited to his natural role as a box-to-box midfielder.

By bringing in Slater, not only would Blackburn solve their lack of a natural number eight, but also add depth to a whole host of other positions.

Matty Longstaff

Former Newcastle midfielder rebuilding career in Canada

A tough-tackling midfielder, Longstaff has bounced back from leaving boyhood club Newcastle to become a regular for Canadian outfit Toronto in the MLS.

Since February 2024, Longstaff has made 44 appearances for Toronto, scoring three times.

Longstaff has shown resilience to bounce back from an ACL injury sustained whilst still on the books at Newcastle, and is still as tenacious in his pressing as he was before the injury.

Longstaff is out of contract in December, but Toronto do hold a clause to extend his contract for a further year.

Still, a return to English football could be welcome for the Rotherham-born midfielder, especially if Blackburn build on what will likely be a top-half finish next season.

Darko Gyabi

Potential star for the future already with substantial Championship experience

Darko Gyabi is another midfielder embroiled in the relegation battle, with the Leeds United man currently on loan at Plymouth Argyle.

The former Manchester City youth player is into his second loan at Argyle, indicating that he does not have a future at Leeds.

Gyabi enters the final year of his contract at Elland Road this summer, suggesting that he might be available at a reduced price, although Leeds did knock back a permanen