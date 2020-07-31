Bowyer set for board meeting at Charlton Athletic

Lee Bowyer will meet with the Charlton Athletic board next week as concerns over the side’s plans for the new season grow given the current off-field issues surrounding the club, as per London News Online.

The ownership debacle at The Valley is continuing and the EFL is trying to establish just whether ESI has the funds to ensure the club is a viable prospect for the new season.

At the same time, the transfer window is open and the League One campaign is only a month and a bit away, with it set to come around quickly.

Charlton, though, are currently struggling to sign players given their situation and Bowyer has deep concerns about the state of the current playing squad in terms of depth, perhaps understandably.

He’s set to meet the board next week to discuss his worries, then, but it remains to be seen what will come of that.

The Verdict

Bowyer is a manager that many rate given what he has had to deal with at the club in recent times and it would be a huge blow if he decided it was time to walk, depending on what the board have to say next week.

He’s been fully focused on bringing success to Charlton but time and again off-field matters have hampered him, you could understand him losing patience.