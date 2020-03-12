Bowyer reveals what he was told by Charlton’s owners during the January transfer window

Charlton Athletic manager Lee Bowyer has revealed that the transfer embargo placed on the during the January transfer window was only supposed to last a day.

The Addicks were placed under the restriction after majority shareholder Tahnoon Nimer failed to invest the money he promised into the club in time, something which has played a part in an ugly war of words between the Syrian and chairman Matt Southall this week.

“The worrying thing is, once that embargo got put on us in January, I was told it would be fixed the next day,” he told his pre-match press conference on Thursday, reported by the club’s official Twitter account.

“We’re still under it now. I want to believe everything will be OK, but everyone knows there are a lot of things that have been going on that are not OK.”

Can you remember where these 15 ex-Charlton players moved after leaving?

1 of 15 Who did Francis Jeffers sign for after Charlton? Sheffield Wednesday Cardiff Blackburn Bolton

Charlton slipped into the relegation zone for the first time this season on Saturday as they lost 1-0 to Middlesbrough at The Valley, with this latest crisis coming at the worst possible time.

Nimer sparked controversy on Monday night, accusing, via Instagram, Southall of wasting the club’s money on cars and apartments.

However, the chairman bit back soon after, releasing a statement via the club’s Twitter account in which he refuted the allegations and said he would be pursuing Nimer in the courts for defamation.

On Tuesday the club then also announced that Nimer had officially resigned from his role as a club director, but the Syrian replied on Instagram again, insisting that he is still in his role and would be looking replace Southall imminently.

Another statement was released on Thursday, however, in which the club seemingly through their support behind Southall.

The verdict

These comments should be a big worry for Charlton fans as they show that there has either been dishonesty shown from the start from the new owners, or just complete incompetence.

Either one does not bode well for the club at all.

This needs to be sorted quickly and out of the public eye, as this social media storm is doing nobody any good whatsoever at the moment.