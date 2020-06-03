Bowyer reveals intense interest in Charlton star

Speaking to Sky Sports’ Football Show (Wednesday 3rd June, 10:20 am,) Charlton manager Lee Bowyer has revealed that there is a queue of clubs forming to try and sign Lyle Taylor once his contract ends later on in the summer.

The forward has told Bowyer and the club that he intends not to play any more in the remainder of the season for fear that an injury could scupper a move – one that could see him play at the highest level he ever has.

Indeed, it sounds, judging by Bowyer’s comments, as though Taylor is heading for a big move and he has revealed that a number of clubs are looking to try and bring him in this summer once his deal at The Valley reaches its expiry date.

The former Leeds midfielder said:

“Lyle is in a different situation, regarding financially.

“He is going to earn money that he has never earned before, he has a lot of clubs queueing up from what I understand, ready to take him.

“He’s earnt that, he’s been great. He’s helped us get into the Championship. His goals have given us a shout of staying in the league. If he gets injured, he won’t get a move that would set up his family for the rest of his life.”

The Verdict

Bowyer is being very gracious and understanding here given that the striker is so important to the club and will now not play any part in helping them get to Championship safety before departing.

Of course, you can understand why he is thinking the way he is given the stage he is at in his career but Taylor has seen a fair few fans of the club criticise him regardless.