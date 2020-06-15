Bowyer quashes hopes of player u-turn at Charlton

Quoted by talkSPORT on Monday morning, Charlton Athletic manager Lee Bowyer has quashed rumours that Lyle Taylor has performed a u-turn and will now play a part in the end of the season fight for survival.

The Addicks are gearing up for a nine game run that will determine their division for 2020/21 but will have to do so without their main striker, Taylor.

The forward told Bowyer that he does not want to risk injury at end of his contract that could scupper a big move this summer, and that decision still stands.

Indeed, rumours circulated over the weekend that he had perhaps changed his mind but the former Leeds and Birmingham City midfielder has revealed that that will not be the case.

He said:

“I wish that was the case, but it isn’t.

“No, nothing has changed. I don’t know where that’s come from, but Lyle hasn’t even been training. He hasn’t since he said he wasn’t going to play.

“So, yeah, nothing has changed.”

The Verdict

Charlton fans likely took the news over the weekend with a pinch of salt given everything that has come out around the club of late, and it appears they would have been wise to do so.

It seems hard to see Taylor changing his mind at this late stage and, even if he did, the lack of training he has had would mean he’d miss some games anyway now.