Bowyer makes Charlton Athletic revelation as club crisis continues

Charlton Athletic manager Lee Bowyer has revealed that he had the chance to leave the club earlier this year but opted to stay and fight with the Addicks instead.

It comes as chairman Matt Southall and majority shareholder Tahnoon Nimer continue their very public spat over how the club has been run since East Street Investments completed their takeover in January.

Bowyer’s contract situation was left up in the air during Roland Duchatelet’s tenure as owner and resolving the issue was made a priority for Southall upon his appointment as chairman, eventually agreeing on a new three-year deal.

“I could have gone – everybody knows that there were approaches for me,” he said in an interview with London News Online.

“In January we had this situation with the transfer embargo and I could’ve gone.

“Everyone was saying Lee is delaying [signing a new deal] – it was because I wanted to know there was backing and once I found out we were under that embargo I had a decision to make.

“Plain and simple – either I walk away or I stay here and fight. I chose to sign a new contract. The club is not in a good place now, I wanted to stay and try and keep the club in the division.”

Can you remember where these 15 ex-Charlton players moved after leaving?

1 of 15 Who did Francis Jeffers sign for after Charlton? Sheffield Wednesday Cardiff Blackburn Bolton

Charlton slipped into the relegation zone for the first time this season on Saturday as they lost 1-0 to Middlesbrough at The Valley, with this latest crisis coming at the worst possible time.

Nimer sparked controversy on Monday night, accusing, via Instagram, Matt Southall of wasting the club’s money on cars and apartments.

However, the chairman bit back soon after, releasing a statement via the club’s Twitter account in which he refuted the allegations and said he would be pursuing Nimer in the courts for defamation.

On Tuesday the club then also announced that Nimer had officially resigned from his role as a club director, but the Syrian replied on Instagram again, insisting that he is still in his role and would be looking replace Southall imminently.

Another statement was released on Thursday, however, in which the club seemingly through their support behind Southall.

The verdict

It would be very interesting to know Bowyer’s unfiltered thoughts in this situation.

A small part of him must now be regretting signing his recent deal. It sounds like he took a leap of faith regarding the legitimacy of ESI’s investment credentials, which has now seemingly backfired.

But Charlton have performed excellently with their backs well and truly against the wall before so it would not be too big a surprise to see Bowyer get the very best out of his side now.