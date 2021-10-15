‘Bowyer isn’t messing about’, ‘Statement’ – These Birmingham City fans react as changes made for West Brom clash

Birmingham City will be looking to end a five-game winless run when they make the short trip to The Hawthorns to take on West Brom this evening.

🟡📋 TEAM | #WBABIR! 🙌 IN: Sanderson, Friend, Gardner

OUT: Dean, Bela, Woods Brought to you by @BoyleSports. — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) October 15, 2021

The manner of the 3-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest last time out left boss Lee Bowyer furious, with the former player making it clear that certain members of the team were underperforming.

Therefore, changes were expected, and they’ve arrived, with skipper Harlee Dean one of three to miss out.

Dion Sanderson and George Friend have come into the back three, with Kristian Pedersen reverting to the left wing-back role, as Jeremie Bela is also on the bench.

The final change sees Gary Gardner come in for Ryan Woods, who is also on the bench, along with Troy Deeney.

Are these 22 Birmingham City stats real or fake?

1 of 22 The club have won promotion to the Premier League on 4+ occasions. Real Fake

The decision to drop Dean was the one that got the fans talking, and it’s fair to say they agree with the call. Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

Lee Bowyer isn’t messing about here dropping our captain … about time #bcfc — Kian Lennon (@lennonkian_) October 15, 2021

Don’t mess with the boss 👏🏻👏🏻 — Nick (@NickMorrisBCFC) October 15, 2021

Another loss pending 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Scott Fielding (@ScottFi50816683) October 15, 2021

Not sure woods has done anything wrong — Bruv69(03)🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿SOTV (@Weknowuknow1) October 15, 2021

Statement for LB. Taking out Dean shows a lot. Slagging off hogan in public for missing chances was a tactic to try fire him up then it seems — JayWalton💪🏾 (@Waltonnn_5) October 15, 2021

No dean = W — mason (@masonKG_) October 15, 2021

The madman actually did it https://t.co/pwkWxjdUee — ً (@hollowsounds_) October 15, 2021