Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Birmingham City

‘Bowyer isn’t messing about’, ‘Statement’ – These Birmingham City fans react as changes made for West Brom clash

Published

9 mins ago

on

Birmingham City will be looking to end a five-game winless run when they make the short trip to The Hawthorns to take on West Brom this evening.

The manner of the 3-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest last time out left boss Lee Bowyer furious, with the former player making it clear that certain members of the team were underperforming.

Therefore, changes were expected, and they’ve arrived, with skipper Harlee Dean one of three to miss out.

Dion Sanderson and George Friend have come into the back three, with Kristian Pedersen reverting to the left wing-back role, as Jeremie Bela is also on the bench.

The final change sees Gary Gardner come in for Ryan Woods, who is also on the bench, along with Troy Deeney.

Are these 22 Birmingham City stats real or fake?

1 of 22

The club have won promotion to the Premier League on 4+ occasions.

The decision to drop Dean was the one that got the fans talking, and it’s fair to say they agree with the call. Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Bowyer isn’t messing about’, ‘Statement’ – These Birmingham City fans react as changes made for West Brom clash

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: