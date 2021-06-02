‘Bowyer could do far worse’ – Birmingham City targeting Championship winger: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more

As exclusively revealed by us here at Football League World, Birmingham City are one of a number of clubs interested in signing winger Albert Adomah from QPR.

Adomah only joined QPR from fellow Championship side Nottingham Forest on a two-year deal last summer.

Since then, the 33-year-old has made 34 appearances and scored two goals for QPR, although only seven of those appearances have been as a starter.

Now, interest is growing from elsewhere in the Football League, with Birmingham joined by the likes of Luton, Bristol City, Derby and Ipswich in monitoring Adomah’s situation ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Blues finished last season 18th in the Championship table, following a late resurgence in the wake of the appointment of Lee Bowyer as manager, and will be looking to build on that in 2021/22.

So would Adomah be a good signing for Birmingham? And is this a deal that the Midlands club need to complete?

We put asked some of our Football League World writers for their thoughts on the issue, and here, is a look at what they had to say.

Ben Wignall

Adomah would be a half-decent signing for Birmingham but if I was Lee Bowyer I wouldn’t be bringing him as a starting player.

The winger will turn 34 in December and his better years are clearly behind him, but I still feel as though he could make an impact as a first substitute and an occasional starter for a Championship team.

I think it also depends though on what system Bowyer is going to turn to – he used a 3-5-2 formation mostly when he arrived at the Blues and that’s what Adomah couldn’t fit into at QPR in the second half of this past season.

A formation using two wingers being deployed though and you could understand why Adomah was being looked at – he won’t be the same player as his 2014 and 2018 seasons in the Championship with Middlesbrough and Aston Villa respectively, scoring double figures in both campaigns, but the Ghanaian would be a useful member of the squad.

Can you get 21/21 on this quiz every Birmingham fan should be getting 100% on? 1 of 21 What year were Birmingham City founded? 1873 1874 1875 1882

Alfie Burns

This would be a good deal for Birmingham to look to do this summer.

Adomah’s career might have started to drift a little bit in recent years, but I still feel he’s got a lot to give in the Championship. Birmingham would only have to look across the Second City for a glowing reference too. The 33-year-old tore it up in the Championship with Aston Villa previously, providing a regular threat down the right and, ultimately, helping Dean Smith’s side to promotion. That might not be the end goal should he sign for Birmingham, but Adomah would still bring a goal threat from the wing, plus plenty of positivity with the way he like to take on his opposite man and make things happen. Bowyer could do far worse this summer.

George Dagless

It could be.

I still think Adomah has something to offer at Championship level and I think he will more than feel that, too. He was obviously excited to be heading to QPR last summer but, ultimately, he’s not got the game-time that he would have wanted and I don’t know whether he will next season either. If Mark Warburton sticks with the successful 3-5-2 from last season, Adomah doesn’t get much of a look-in again and he could therefore be looking for a move. Birmingham is a club that would suit him I think, and I am sure he’d relish the challenge of helping them up the table next year.