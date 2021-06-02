Birmingham City
‘Bowyer could do far worse’ – Birmingham City targeting Championship winger: The verdict
This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more
Adomah only joined QPR from fellow Championship side Nottingham Forest on a two-year deal last summer.
Since then, the 33-year-old has made 34 appearances and scored two goals for QPR, although only seven of those appearances have been as a starter.
Now, interest is growing from elsewhere in the Football League, with Birmingham joined by the likes of Luton, Bristol City, Derby and Ipswich in monitoring Adomah’s situation ahead of the summer transfer window.
The Blues finished last season 18th in the Championship table, following a late resurgence in the wake of the appointment of Lee Bowyer as manager, and will be looking to build on that in 2021/22.
So would Adomah be a good signing for Birmingham? And is this a deal that the Midlands club need to complete?
We put asked some of our Football League World writers for their thoughts on the issue, and here, is a look at what they had to say.
Ben Wignall
Can you get 21/21 on this quiz every Birmingham fan should be getting 100% on?
Adomah’s career might have started to drift a little bit in recent years, but I still feel he’s got a lot to give in the Championship. Birmingham would only have to look across the Second City for a glowing reference too.
The 33-year-old tore it up in the Championship with Aston Villa previously, providing a regular threat down the right and, ultimately, helping Dean Smith’s side to promotion.
That might not be the end goal should he sign for Birmingham, but Adomah would still bring a goal threat from the wing, plus plenty of positivity with the way he like to take on his opposite man and make things happen.
Bowyer could do far worse this summer.