Bowler succession plan, Dale update, Appleton responds to Rowett: All the latest Blackpool FC news + transfer updates

It has been a busy summer at Bloomfield Road as Blackpool prepared for another Championship season.

The Tangerines had an unexpected change of manager to deal with following the surprise departure of Neil Critchley.

The new Aston Villa assistant manager led the team to a 16th-place finish in the table before joining up with Steven Gerrard.

Several signings have arrived as replacement Michael Appleton has looked to shape the squad to his style of play. But with three weeks remaining before the transfer deadline, here are the latest transfer updates and news headlines surrounding the Seasiders…

Appleton on Bowler

There has been plenty of speculation this summer surrounding the future of Josh Bowler at Blackpool.

Appleton has recently spoken about the club’s plans should the 23-year depart the club this transfer window.

The manager has claimed that there is a plan in place in the event of his departure.

This gives credence to any chance that Bowler will exit the club this summer, with the free agent market potentially seen as an area Blackpool could look to exploit if a replacement is needed.

Dale opens up on Blackpool departure

Owen Dale recently had his move from Blackpool to Portsmouth confirmed, departing after only six months with the club.

But the 23-year-old has claimed that there are no issues between him and Appleton in the aftermath of this decision.

He spent the first half of last season on loan at Bloomfield Road before signing permanently in January.

But with his chances of first-team action becoming limited following the appointment of Appleton this summer he has now left for Pompey.

However, despite the sudden exit, he believes that he has left the club on good terms.

Appleton responds to Lavery discussion

Millwall boss Gary Rowett had recently claimed that Blackpool had invited the club’s recent transfer advances on Shayne Lavery.

However, Appleton has responded to these claims suggesting that this wasn’t the case and that the player will remain with Blackpool beyond the summer.

The Seasiders’ boss believes that the 23-year-old can play an important role in the squad due to an injury to Jake Beesley keeping options up front limited.