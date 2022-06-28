Bowler, Scully, Branthwaite: All the latest Blackpool transfer news

Blackpool had a good first season back in the Championship last year as they finished 16th in the table.

However, next season they will be keen to build upon their progress and push further up the table.

Following the departure of Neil Critchley at the end of the season as he joined Aston Villa’s coaching staff, Michael Appleton has returned to his former club as manager to take them forward.

Therefore, over the summer he will be keen to create a side that can reflect him in preparation for 2022/23.

With that in mind, here we take a look at the latest transfer news at Blackpool.

Josh Bowler

Bowler had a strong season with Blackpool last season as the winger made 42 appearances, scoring seven goals and assisting three times.

As a result, the 23-year-old has attracted plenty of interest this summer.

Nottingham Forest have had numerous offers for the player rejected with Fulham also credited with an interest.

However, according to a report from The Sun, fellow newly promoted side AFC Bournemouth are preparing a bid worth £1 million for Bowler.

It’s currently unclear whether or not the Tangerines would see this offer as one worth considering but with only a year left on his contract at Bloomfield Road, an exit could be on the cards before the new season.

Anthony Scully

We recently brought you a Football League World exclusive that Appleton is interested in a move for winger Anthony Scully from his former club Lincoln City.

With a Josh Bowler departure possible this summer, Scully may be able to fit in nicely as a replacement for the fellow 23-year-old.

Last season the player got 11 goals and seven assists in 35 League One appearances for Lincoln.

Whether he would transition up to the Championship seamlessly would have to be seen but he is a player that Appleton trusts and that would definitely make the move easier.

Jarrad Branthwaite

According to a report from the Daily Mail, Blackpool have entered the race to sign Branthwaite from Everton this summer.

The teenager is available for a move on loan this summer to get himself game time and unsurprisingly, there is no shortage of clubs keen to secure the services of the promising centre-back.

The youngster didn’t show the best of himself during his eight senior appearances for Everton last season especially as he was sent off in his side’s game against Brentford.

However, the youngster will keen to prove his talent in the Championship next season to redeem himself.

Blackpool will face a fair bit of competition to secure this one but if they could get it over the line, it could eb a strong loan signing.