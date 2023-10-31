Highlights Key takeaways:

West Ham United is in poor form, having lost their last three games and not won since the beginning of the month.

Arsenal comes into the match in red-hot form, having not lost in the Premier League and dismantling Sheffield United in their previous game.

West Ham manager David Moyes may make changes to the team, including giving Lukasz Fabianski a runout in goal and potentially starting players like Thilo Kehrer, James Ward-Prowse, and Danny Ings.

West Ham United will be looking to end their four-game winless run when they host Arsenal on Wednesday night.

The Hammers welcome the Gunners to the London Stadium in the last 16 of the Carabao Cup.

As mentioned, David Moyes’ side come into this game in poor form, as they have lost their last three games in all competitions and haven’t won since beating SC Freiburg at the beginning of the month.

They face an Arsenal side that has yet to lose in the Premier League and comes in red-hot form as they dismantled Sheffield United on Saturday to sit two points adrift of the top spot.

Carabao Cup Fixtures w/c October 30th Fixture Date Kick-Off Time Exeter City v Middlesbrough 31/10/23 19:45 Mansfield Town v Port Vale 31/10/23 19:45 West Ham v Arsenal 01/11/23 19:30 (Live on Sky Sports) AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool 01/11/23 19:45 Chelsea v Blackburn Rovers 01/11/23 19:45 Everton v Burnley 01/11/23 19:45 Ipswich Town v Fulham 01/11/23 19:45 Man United v Newcastle United 01/11/23 20:15 (Live on Sky Sports)

Moyes will have some decisions to make regarding his team selection as he gets to grips with this packed schedule. So, here we have looked at the possible West Ham XI for this EFL Cup game…

GK: Lukasz Fabianski

As with many Premier League teams in the EFL Cup, West Ham are likely going to change their goalkeeper for this clash.

Fabianski now finds himself as the club’s second-choice keeper, and he will likely be given a runout in this game.

RB: Thilo Kehrer

Coufal is normally West Ham’s first choice at right-back, but he may be afforded a rest for this game, and Moyes may decide to play Kehrer in his place.

CB: Kurt Zouma

Zouma has been a regular for the Hammers this season, and given they are playing Arsenal, Moyes may want to keep most of his defence intact; therefore, Zouma may retain his place.

CB: Konstantinos Mavropanos

Mavropanos has had to remain patient for minutes in the Premier League, as he’s played more in the Europa League and EFL Cup.

He is likely going to get minutes again on Wednesday and come up against his former side.

LB: Aaron Cresswell

Cresswell has really struggled this season, as he’s missed games through injury and been on the bench for others.

Sunday was his first appearance in the league, and he may follow that up with another in the cup on Wednesday.

CM: Tomas Soucek

Soucek has found himself in and out of the West Ham team this season, which is unusual as he’s been a regular under Moyes.

The Czech Republic international was on the bench for the game against Everton and will likely be restored to the starting XI against the Gunners.

CM: James Ward-Prowse

Ward-Prowse has settled into life at West Ham very well and has already made an impact for the club going forward.

He seems like an important member of this team, and he will likely be called upon on Wednesday as West Ham bid to knock Arsenal out of the cup.

RW: Pablo Fornals

Fornals could be called upon in place of star man Jarrod Bowen as Moyes shuffles his pack.

Fornals has featured a lot for the Hammers this season, but his role has varied from starter to sub, so he could be given a start here as Bowen is rested.

CAM: Mohammed Kudus

Kudus started his first game for West Ham against Everton on Sunday, as Moyes has taken his time with the new signing.

The 23-year-old played in the last round against Lincoln City and could retain his place in this fixture.

LW: Said Benrahma

Benrahma has struggled for regular starts this season, so this Carabao Cup tie could be a chance for the winger to play.

The 28-year-old is still an important player under Moyes, and he will likely be given minutes in this game.

ST: Danny Ings

Michail Antonio is West Ham’s regular number nine, but with the forward being managed due to his fitness and age, Danny Ings is likely to start.

The forward has struggled in his time at West Ham, so he will hope an occasion against Arsenal can help him find his shooting boots.