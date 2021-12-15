Bournemouth’s transfer stance over ace wanted by Newcastle United and Liverpool revealed

AFC Bournemouth are said to be unwilling to entertain any bids for Lloyd Kelly in January, as per a recent post on Twitter by talkSPORT presenter Alex Crook.

The 23-year-old centre back has been a key part of the Cherries’ fine start to their Sky Bet Championship campaign and is viewed as indispensable by Scott Parker and his staff as a result.

However that hasn’t prevented the likes of Newcastle United and Liverpool from registering their interest in the former Bristol City man, with both clubs having been linked with a move for the defender in more recent times.

Also believe #NUFC interest in Lloyd Kelly is genuine but #AFCB not willing to entertain any bids. — Alex Crook ⚽️🎙 (@alex_crook) December 15, 2021

Despite the interest from on high, it appears that the Cherries wouldn’t even be keen to enter negotiations over a potential deal as they seek to keep hold of Kelly to help with their promotion bid.

Furthermore the 23-year-old still has three years left to run on his current contract at the Vitality Stadium, which means he would only be sold for an obscene amount if a club came forward with an offer.

The Verdict

The fact that Kelly is being tracked by such well established clubs shows the great work that the Cherries have done to develop the player since he joined the club back in 2019.

Unfortunately for them, Eddie Howe is now the Newcastle manager, so it is almost inevitable that the two clubs will be linked with regards to transfer rumours.

It does however seem that Kelly is in it for the long haul on the South Coast, so therefore it would be a shock if he jumped ship halfway through the campaign.

Bournemouth will no doubt view this all as just a bit of noise and will be fully focused on securing the goal of promotion that eluded them in such heartbreaking circumstances last season via the play-offs.