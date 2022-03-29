Bournemouth’s Todd Cantwell makes Scott Parker claim

Bournemouth are back battling for promotion and look on course for at least a play-off spot, if not an automatic promotion come the end of the campaign – and Todd Cantwell has admitted to the Daily Echo that he feels Scott Parker and Daniel Farke are very much alike as managers.

The Cherries have been right up near the top of the table since Scott Parker took the reins at the club and they’re currently sat nicely in second place in the Championship with not too many games left to play.

If the former Fulham boss can lead the team back into the Premier League, then it will be a huge success and achievement for the boss and would cement him as one of the brightest in his field in the game right now. Now, some of the player’s currently working under him at the Vitality Stadium are heaping the praise on him too, with Todd Cantwell claiming that he is similar to his old boss Daniel Farke.

It’ll be music to Parker’s ears to hear that, with the ex-Norwich chief having twice led the Canaries out of the Championship and had relative success with them, whilst also helping Cantwell to reach his best form. In the Championship under the manager for example, he had 30 starts with 12 goal contributions but since he has departed, he could manage only five starts with no goals.

It has led to him joining Bournemouth on loan to get more gametime and so far, he’s achieved that. He’s played slightly more – with seven starts – although he has yet to bag a goal or an assist.

However, he is proven at this level and the player himself certainly feels his current manager is getting the best out of him as he told the Daily Echo: “I think I’ve had a fantastic experience with my first manager in Daniel Farke at Norwich.

“No matter what happened, we had a fantastic time together and he really helped develop me. I think since I’ve been here, I felt a very similar feeling with the manager.

“It’s just a manager that wants and see something, that I can become a better footballer.”

The Verdict

Todd Cantwell is certainly proven at Championship level and can be one of the best players in the entire division – and he’s proven that in the past.

While he hasn’t reached the same heights with Bournemouth since his short-term move there this campaign, he clearly feels it has been a beneficial move for his career and that Scott Parker has been able to draw out the best football from him again. He might not have found the back of the net but it isn’t necessarily about goal production but about his overall performances.

He’s at least getting slightly more gametime with the Cherries than he was with Norwich in the Premier League and if he goes up with Bournemouth, then there might be a chance he completes a permanent move to the Vitality Stadium too. It could be a good move, especially if the player feels comfortable with Parker already as a boss.

Cantwell then is clearly enjoying his time with Bournemouth – and he would to top it off with a promotion at the end of his loan spell.