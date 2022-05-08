“They’ve got a good squad mentally” – Bournemouth’s Kieffer Moore makes Championship play-off winners prediction

The Championship play-offs will start in less than a week’s time as four teams battle to make it back to the Premier League – or in Luton Town‘s case to make it for the very first time.

It is often labelled as the richest game in football thanks to the cash bonanza that is received from television money when reaching the top flight, and the two semi-finals are set to be hotly contested.

Sheffield United will be looking to make it back to the Premier League at the first time of asking, but will come up against a Nottingham Forest side who have been in top form for a number of months.

The other fixture sees Huddersfield Town, who have defied the odds this year to finish in third position, face Luton Town, who like the Terriers have a small budget and have battled their way into the top six.

There will be lots of outside interest in the battle for the third team to join Fulham and Bournemouth in England’s top tier next season, and the man who made sure that Nottingham Forest would have to play an extra three matches to secure their spot in the form of Kieffer Moore has made his prediction on who comes out on top – and it’s Nathan Jones’ Hatters.

“I think it will be tight but I’m going for Luton,” Moore told Bournemouth’s official media channels.

“I know they are probably the outsiders but I fancy them.

“They’ve got a good squad mentally.

“I know a few of their players as well and, if they can really come together, which I’m sure they can, they’ve got every chance.”

The Verdict

Luton are probably the major underdogs going into the play-offs – and not just because they finished the lowest out of the four teams.

Their budget compared to both Forest and Sheffield United is minscule, although they face a team in Huddersfield whose side has mostly been constructed like their own – with not much money spent on it.

That hasn’t stopped the Hatters from being a force at times this season and they already have a recent edge over Nottingham Forest in particular, having defeated them at Kenilworth Road last month.

They have to get past Carlos Corberan and the Terriers first though if they want to secure a date at Wembley and be potentially 90 minutes away from the Premier League for the first time – you cannot write them off though whatsoever.