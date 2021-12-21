Bournemouth would be wise to call time on this player’s career with them as Watford and QPR eye transfer move: Opinion

After taking over at AFC Bournemouth during the summer of this year, Scott Parker was quick to go about putting his own stamp on things at the Vitality Stadium.

His expansive and attacking style of play that earnt him so many plaudits in both the Championship and the Premier League during his time at Fulham was quickly instilled in the current squad, with many having since adapted well to the demands of their new boss.

Inevitably when a new manager comes in there will be some players that get tossed by the wayside and in the case of the club captain, Steve Cook, that couldn’t be more true.

The 30-year-old has found himself frozen out for much of the camapign so far and was only recently brought into the starting line up by Parker in order to account for a few injury problems that he had at centre back.

Indeed Cook is by far and away the biggest stalwart within the Cherries’ ranks at present, with the defender having amassed an impressive record of 387 appearances since joining the club almost 10 years ago from Brighton & Hove Albion – with Bournemouth having achieved numerous promotions during that time.

However there is a saying in football that cycles do come to an end and perhaps by that notion we are nearing a time in which we may not see Cook wearing black and red stripes in the near future as speculation continues to grow.

Indeed only yesterday the experienced defender was linked by Football Insider to both Watford and QPR, underlining that many clubs throughout the Football League and indeed the Premier League still feel that he has something to offer.

Unfortunately for Cook that isn’t clearly a view that is shared by the powers that be at Bournemouth, with the likes of Gary Cahill, Lloyd Kelly and towards the beginning of the season, Zeno Ibsen Rossi having ousted him from the starting eleven.

Romanticism is always rife in football when it comes to players who have been part of the furniture for a prolonged period of time, but there has to come a point where a club must let go of one of their stalwarts for the good of the organisation as a collective.

Bournemouth are said to be keen to hold onto Cook until next summer when his contract expires, but at the same time they will not stand in his way if a good offer comes about in January, which means we could well be seeing the final days of what has been a memorable spell for the centre back on the South Coast.