Bournemouth will want these 3 transfer situations sorted before the season starts in under a month’s time

AFC Bournemouth are now in a much better position with Scott Parker at the helm.

Whether you agree or disagree with this appointment, there’s now more certainty at the Vitality Stadium after being in limbo earlier in the summer and Parker can now get to work on devising his strategy for the 2021/22 Championship season.

The Cherries fell short last season after finishing in sixth and losing out to Brentford in the play-off semi-finals – and they will now be hoping to push for promotion once again next year.

If they want to do this though, they will need to bring more players in to strengthen their squad and settle the futures of some of their top players after failing to reach the top flight.

With this in mind, we take a look at three transfer-related situations, both incomings and outgoings, that need to be sorted out at the Vitality Stadium before their opening Championship fixture next month.

Billing’s Premier League interest

Norwich City’s interest in Philip Billing was first reported by the Daily Mirror last month and has since been confirmed by The Sun journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter.

According to Nixon, the Danish midfielder could be available for as little as £10m with the Cherries ready to cash in on him.

Billing stayed loyal to Bournemouth after their relegation from the Premier League – but could now look for a move this summer with the club failing to win the play-offs in May.

The club first signed the 25-year-old from Huddersfield Town in 2019 for £15m after the Terriers’ relegation from the top flight – and with his contract not running out until 2024 after signing a five-year contract – it would be a strange decision to make a £5m loss on him unless he’s actively pushing for a move.

Another reason why they could be willing to let Billing go is to give new manager Scott Parker an increased transfer budget – and they will be mindful of the EFL’s profit and sustainability rules.

Selling the midfielder could help them to stay well within restrictions and give them the room to make a few high-quality signings. But either way, they will want this issue sorted soon.

The Stanislas and Smith dilemma

Junior Stanislas and Adam Smith have racked up a combined total of 450 appearances for AFC Bournemouth and at just 31 and 30 respectively, both would still be able to give at least a couple more years to the club in the Championship.

However, they officially left the club last week on the expiry of their contracts and could move on to other clubs this summer if Scott Parker is unable to tie them down.

The manager spoke to the Bournemouth Daily Echo about this current situation, with the club announcing they were in contract negotiations with the duo back in May, and has said he wants both as options going into next year.

But he’s unable to fully include either in his first-team plans until they put pen to paper on a new deal – and all parties will be hoping a deal can be struck shortly as the Cherries aim for another promotion push in the next year.

Danjuma to stay or go?

Arnaut Danjuma’s Voetbal International’s comments will have come as a surprise to many.

Not his Premier League ambitions because the winger was outstanding last season, but what he said specifically about Leeds United and Bournemouth.

Speaking to the Dutch outlet, Danjuma stated: “Leeds is a bigger institution than Bournemouth, has a very nice history and they play Premier League.

“And I don’t think I can play another Championship season, I’ve outgrown the competition a bit. Leeds United would be a nice step.”

The Dutchman came out to clarify his comments shortly after the story came out, saying he didn’t mean to be disrespectful about his current side.

But these comments and Danjuma’s quality will make his future at the Vitality Stadium uncertain throughout this summer – and although the Whites are not currently interested in his services – there’s no reason why another club won’t come in and bid for the 24-year-old.

According to Transfermarkt, his contract doesn’t run out until 2024, so it could take a substantial fee to prize him away from the south coast this summer.

As one of their key players though, Bournemouth will want his future to be decided before the start of the season.