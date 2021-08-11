Bournemouth weighing up potential move for Tottenham player

Bournemouth retain an interest in Cameron Carter-Vickers as they look to bring the defender back for another loan spell.

The USA international spent the previous campaign with the Cherries and he generally impressed as the side finished in the top six, although they would come up short in the semi-final.

Even though there has been a change of management at the Vitality Stadium in the summer, Telegraph reporter Mike McGrath has revealed that Bournemouth are still keen on the player.

The update states that another loan will be allowed by the north London outfit, with Carter-Vickers way down the pecking order under Nuno Espirito Santo.

However, bringing in the 23-year-old won’t be straightforward as there is rival interest in the player, with FLW exclusively confirming that Fulham are a potential destination for the centre-back, along with Glasgow giants Celtic.

Carter-Vickers has spent much of his short career out on loan, having spells with Swansea, Stoke and Luton, among others, over the years, meaning he has already made over 100 appearances at Championship level.

The verdict

Bournemouth’s squad for the opener against West Brom was short in key areas and there’s no denying that they do need another centre-back before the deadline.

So, if they manage to secure a deal for Carter-Vickers, it would be a smart bit of business because he is proven at this level, he knows the club and he is a very good player.

Of course, it’s not going to be easy to get the deal done but it’s one that Bournemouth should push for as he would bring a lot to Scott Parker’s team.

