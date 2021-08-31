Bournemouth weighing up Deadline Day swoop for Wolves player

AFC Bournemouth are interested in signing Wolves midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White, according to talkSPORT’s Alex Crook.

Scott Parker is looking to make final tweaks to his squad before the transfer window closes this evening, with additions expected to be made at the Vitality Stadium.

According to talkSPORT’s Alex Crook, Wolves’ attacking midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White is on the Cherries’ radar.

Gibbs-White has made 86 first-team appearances for Wolves since coming through the ranks at Molineux, and had a taste of Championship football last season.

The 21-year-old made six appearances for Swansea, scoring once and chipping in with an assist before fracturing his foot and being recalled by Wolves in January due to a shortage of options.

Gibbs-White, who featured 11 times in the Premier League last season and has featured twice this season, could now be set to leave the club before tonight’s deadline.

Bournemouth are also said to have their eyes on Celtic playmaker Ryan Christie, with reinforcements clearly on Parker’s mind.

The Verdict

I’d be surprised to see Wolves pursue both Christie and Gibbs-White, but the latter could be a superb signing for the club.

Presumably it’d be a loan deal, and from a Wolves perspective, it would be good to see Gibbs-White have a full season out on loan after injuries hampered his progress last season.

He looked really bright for Swansea at the start of the season, and you would back him to score goals and create assists in a Scott Parker side. It promises to be an interesting day down on the south coast.