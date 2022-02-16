Bournemouth warned about likely Newcastle summer transfer plans

Bournemouth have been warned that Newcastle United could revisit their interest in captain Lloyd Kelly in the summer whether or not the South Coast club are promoted this season.

With former Cherries boss Eddie Howe now in charge at St James’ Park, it was no surprise to see Kelly linked with a move to the North East club in January but the centre-back remained part of Scott Parker’s squad.

The Magpies did strengthen their backline via Brighton defender Dan Burn but it seems they could return for the Bournemouth player when the transfer window reopens after the 2021/22 campaign concludes.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, journalist Pete O’Rourke has claimed that Kelly is likely to be on their radar once again in the summer.

He explained: “If Bournemouth don’t go up, I think Newcastle will revisit that one in the summer and they might even revisit it if Bournemouth do go up.”

Having joined for a significant fee from Bristol City in 2019, the defender’s contract at the Vitality Stadium runs until 2024 meaning the Cherries can afford to be strong in negotiations over the 23-year-old.

Their position will be stronger still if Parker’s side win promotion to the Premier League this term and they’re on course to do so at the moment – sitting four points clear of the play-offs in second place with two games in hand.

Can you name which club AFC Bournemouth signed these 25 non-British players from?

1 of 25 Who was Emiliano Marcondes signed from? Birmingham City QPR Fulham Brentford

The Verdict

It was a boost for Bournemouth that they kept hold of Kelly in January but given what a bright future he looks to have and that he’s already become a key player at the age of 23, they should be expecting more interest in the summer.

If they do go up, it could be difficult for Newcastle to prize him away for the Cherries but with their newfound financial might, you wouldn’t put it past the North East club.

Back in January, journalist Kris Temple reported it would cost upward of £50 million for Bournemouth to “even answer the phone” concerning the defender.

That fee will likely have been so high as it was midway through a season in which they’re chasing promotion but it does give an indication of just how highly Kelly is rated by them.