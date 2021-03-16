Bournemouth v Swansea City: Team and injury news, stats and where to watch the game

Football League World’s Sam Rourke will be live at the Vitality Stadium this evening as Bournemouth take on Swansea City in a crunch clash at the top-end of the Sky Bet Championship.

Jonathan Woodgate’s Cherries currently find themselves in seventh position in the table, and know a win this evening will put the pressure on sixth placed Barnsley with five points currently separating both sides.

As for Swansea, they know a win tonight will enhance their chances of securing second spot in the division as they currently sit in third, joint on points with Watford in second.

The Cherries head into this coming off the back of a disappointing loss to the aforementioned Tykes last time out at home, as Valerien Ismael’s side picked up a crucial 3-2 win over the south coast side to dent Bournemouth’s play-off chances.

Steve Cooper’s Swansea head into this off the back of a 1-0 win over Luton Town at Kenilworth Road, their fourth win in their last six games.

Team and injury news

Bournemouth are set to be without Adam Smith for this evening’s clash after he came off early having picked up a knock against Barnsley last time out.

Jack Stacey, Phillip Billing and Jack Wilshere are pushing for a return into the Cherries’ XI and could feature this evening.

The home side won’t have Lewis Cook available to them for the rest of the calendar year after he unfortunately picked up a serious ACL injury.

David Brooks remains out for the Cherries also with him currently recovering from an ankle injury.

Meanwhile, Swansea have no reason to make any changes to the Swans XI that beat the Hatters at Kenilworth Road last time out, they have no fresh injury concerns, though tonight we could see a return to the starting XI for Ben Cabango, potentially in place of Kyle Naughton.

Jay Fulton and Jamal Lowe will be pushing for a return to the Swans XI for this evening.

Swansea continue to see Benda, Jordan Morris, Marc Guehi, Liam Cullen and Paul Arriola sidelines with injury.

Stats

Bournemouth have kept a clean sheet in their last five matches against Swansea in all competitions.

Also, the Cherries have won their last four home matches against the Swans in all competitions.

The Cherries head into this clash having won just two of their last six league games, whilst Swansea bast four victories from their last six Championship matches.

Where to watch the game

Tonight’s game will be shown live on Sky Sports. Coverage on their Main Event and Football channels starts at 7:30pm, with kick-off scheduled for 7:45pm.