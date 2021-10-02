Bournemouth v Sheffield United: Latest team news, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Bournemouth host Sheffield United at The Vitality Stadium on Saturday afternoon, in a big game at a top of the Championship table.

The Cherries go into the game as the only remaining unbeaten side in the division, with six wins and four draws from their ten league games so far.

Sheffield United meanwhile, go into the game having seen a five-game unbeaten run in the league come to an end with a 2-0 defeat away to Middlesbrough on Tuesday night.

Following West Brom’s defeat at Stoke on Friday, victory for Bournemouth would see them climb to the top of the second-tier standings, while Sheffield United will be hoping to move within touching distance of the play-off places with a win.

Here, we’ve taken a look at some of the other big questions to be asked ahead of the match.

What’s the Team News?

Bournemouth manager Scott Parker has confirmed that the Cherries have no new injury concerns from their goalless draw with Peterborough in midweek.

Lewis Cook remains out with a serious knee injury suffered in March – but could return for the club’s Under 21s next week as he continues his recovery. Junior Stanislas is also making progress with his comeback from a hamstring problem picked up in August, but will not be ready to face the Blades.

Slavisa Jokanovic meanwhile, has confirmed that he will be able to call upon Lys Mousset for the first time since Sheffield United’s opening game of the season.

However, Sander Berge is still unavailable, while defender Jack O’Connell remains a long-term absentee for the Blades.

Is there a live stream?

Due to the time the match kicks off, there is no stream of the game available in the UK.

However, fans of both Sheffield United and Bournemouth can listen to the full game through their club’s TV services, for £2.50.

What time is kick off?

The match is scheduled to kick off at 3:00pm local time.

Bournemouth will be looking to end a run of ten games without a win against Sheffield United when the actions gets underway.