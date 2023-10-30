Bournemouth take on Liverpool this week as EFL Cup action returns to the forefront of our minds.

Both sides can probably say that this competition is not their number one priority this year but, even so, it is a game to be won and both sides will feel as though a cup run could be on if they can get through to the next round.

Bournemouth won't want it to come at a cost of their Premier League status, of course, but know that a win over Liverpool could really boost their confidence, whilst the Reds are on the hunt for a record-extending 10th win of this particular competition.

Indeed, the Cherries are currently at the wrong end of the Premier League table, whilst Liverpool look like they could challenge for the title, with Tottenham, Manchester City, Arsenal and, it must be said, Aston Villa all making early ground in that particular fight.

Cup focus is on the agenda this week though.

Kick-off isn't far away now, then, and here's all the key information you need around this fixture, including team news, ticket information, and broadcast details...

Bournemouth v Liverpool team news

Bournemouth will have to continue to cope without Tyler Adams, Emiliano Marcondes, Ryan Fredericks and Neto, the latter's absence likely meaning back-to-back starts for Inter Milan loanee Radu. Max Aarons could also be a doubt.

Lewis Cook will serve the second of a three-game ban for his red card against Wolves, whilst Marcos Senesi is also a 50/50 at the moment.

For Liverpool, Luis Diaz is unlikely to be involved, as he wasn't at the weekend, after the news of his parents' kidnapping in Colombia.

Andy Robertson, Stefan Bajcetic, Thiago Alcantara, and Ben Doak are all ruled out but Curtis Jones could be in line to feature, after serving a ban following his red card against Tottenham.

Second choice stopper Caoimhin Kelleher, and young defender Jarell Quansah, could both feature for the Reds in this one.

Is Bournemouth v Liverpool on TV?

Fans in the UK will not be able to watch Bournemouth vs Liverpool on TV as it has not been selected for live broadcast.

Instead, West Ham vs Arsenal and Manchester United vs Newcastle (20:15) are the two fixtures chosen by Sky Sports to be broadcast live on Wednesday night.

Highlights and goals from all of the games will be broadcast on Sky Sports after the action has finished over the next two days.

Bournemouth v Liverpool ticket information

Ticket information for Bournemouth fans can be found here. An account for AFC Bournemouth Ticketing is needed to access the information, and with Liverpool in town it's set to be a very popular fixture to attend at the Vitality Stadium.

Indeed, the away side have sold out their allocation, as per their official website, though information can be garnered on how LFC fans can get tickets for further fixtures on their site.

When does Bournemouth v Liverpool kick-off?

The two sides meet on Wednesday evening, with the game set to kick off at 19:45 UK time.