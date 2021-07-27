Bournemouth transfer update involving ex-West Brom man emerges amidst Celtic interest

Former West Bromwich Albion winger Kyle Edwards is set to feature on trial for Bournemouth in their pre-season friendly against Chelsea tonight, as per a recent report by Football Insider.

The 23-year-old recently spent time on trial with Reading before the Royals elected to not offer the versatile forward player a contract, which means that Edwards has kept his options open.

Celtic have held a long interest in the player, however it now appears that the Cherries have jumped ahead in the queue for his signature after lining up a trial for the winger in their match again the UEFA Champions League winners this evening.

The Hoops are said to have held talks over signing the player in recent weeks, with Bournemouth having now entered the race as Scott Parker looks to strengthen his existing squad.

Edwards left West Brom this summer after progressing from the club’s youth academy and ended up making 49 first team appearances before leaving the Midlands outfit in search of a new opportunity to progress.

Quiz: What was the score the last time AFC Bournemouth played at each of these 24 stadiums?

1 of 24 The Emirates Stadium? 0-0 D 1-0 L 1-0 W 1-1 D

Bournemouth’s only signing this summer has been Emiliano Marcondes on a free transfer following his exit from Brentford.

The Verdict

The Cherries have quite clearly acted fast to get Edwards in for a trial and it appears that they have now jumped ahead of Celtic in the race to sign the 23-year-old.

There is no doubting that the winger has potential and he could well make a name for himself on the South Coast if he earns a contract moving forwards.

Parker will be looking for the attacker to thrive during tonight’s game and he should aim to go about his business with no fear as he finally looks to move on from what was a tough time with West Brom.

Celtic appear to have not given up on the winger, so I think there could be a further twist to this saga if he doesn’t succeed in moving to Bournemouth.