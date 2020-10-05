Bournemouth transfer round-up: Spurs player wanted, Bright Osayi-Samuel latest, Josh King news

It looks set to be a busy end to the transfer window for Jason Tindall’s AFC Bournemouth.

The Cherries have made a great start to the Championship season and currently sit third after picking up 10 points from their opening four games, and transfers will now be a priority for the club.

Bournemouth have made only one signing thus far with Rodrigo Riquelme arriving on loan from Atletico Madrid, but who else could be set to arrive and who else could be set to leave?

Here, we round up the latest transfer news and gossip…

Bright Osayi-Samuel

Bournemouth are said to be tracking QPR winger Bright Osayi-Samuel ahead of a potential move, as per Alan Nixon.

The Cherries may look to move in for the 22-year-old, who scored six goals and produced nine assists across all competitions last term, if they look to bring in another winger.

Osayi-Samuel’s contract at QPR expires next summer, and he could be available to sign before the domestic transfer window closes.

Cameron Carter-Vickers

Bournemouth have been linked with the signing of Tottenham Hotspur centre-half Cameron Carter-Vickers, as per the Daily Mail.

Swansea City and Luton are also said to be in pursuit of the USA international, who spent last season on loan with Stoke City and Luton.

Bournemouth lost Nathan Ake earlier on in the window to Manchester City, and may be in the hunt for defensive reinforcements before the window closes.

QUIZ: Do you know the colour of these 40 EFL clubs’ home shirts?

1 of 40 WHAT IS THE COLOUR OF BRENTFORD'S HOME SHIRT? Black White Red Red & White stripes

Jack Byrne

Bournemouth are also in the chase for Shamrock Rovers midfielder Jack Byrne, according to the Irish Mirror.

Stoke City and Colorado Rapids are said to be interested in signing the midfielder, who has previously played in the EFL for Blackburn, Wigan and Oldham.

Byrne has scored plenty of goals in the League of Ireland, and a move back to the EFL could now be on the cards.

Josh King

Torino could be set to end their interest in Josh King and have had a bid rejected for the attacker, according to The Athletic.

The Italian side were previously said to be in negotiations to sign the Norwegian international, as per Fabrizio Romano, but Bournemouth’s asking price is higher than what they want to pay.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Parma’s Roberto Inglese has emerged as an alternative for King, who is reportedly valued at a price of around £20million.