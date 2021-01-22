Bournemouth transfer round-up: Rangers keen on double deal, Josh King latest, Midfielder targeted

A concerning recent run has seen Bournemouth drop down to sixth in the Championship.

Jason Tindall had enjoyed a fine start to life in sole charge of the Cherries, but he will know that improvements are needed if the club are return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Therefore, the January window could be crucial, but the south coast side will also need to worry about keeping hold of some of their players as well.

Here we give you a rundown of all the rumours involving Bournemouth right now…

Rangers make contact over Cherries pair

Scottish Premiership leaders Rangers have been in touch with Bournemouth over a potential double deal for Jack Simpson and Nnamdi Ofoborh.

It has been reported that Steven Gerrard is particularly keen on Simpson, who is out of contract in the summer. Cardiff City had agreed a deal for the centre-back, although Neil Harris’ sacking changes things there.

Burnley join race for Josh King

Another departure that seems likely this month is Josh King. The forward is out of contract in the summer as well, so this is Bournemouth’s last chance to get a fee for the player.

West Ham have been strongly linked with the Norwegian international, and the Sky Sports Transfer Centre last night stated that the Clarets want King.

Bournemouth join race for James McCarthy

One potential incoming could see James McCarthy arrive at the Vitality Stadium.

The Ireland international is out of contract in the summer, and the Daily Mail claim that the Cherries are one of several clubs showing an interest in him.

Convincing McCarthy to drop to the Championship given that there are Premier League clubs and Celtic monitoring him, could be tough.