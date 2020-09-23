Bournemouth transfer round-up: Man United interest in stars, Aston Villa striker pursuit, search for a No.1 & more

AFC Bournemouth have made a steady start to life back in the Championship, picking up four points from their opening two games of the season.

Jason Tindall is looking to steady the Cherries after they slipped out of the Premier League, with the view of leading them back to the top-flight before long.

A win over Blackburn and draw at Middlesbrough is a reasonable start, but there’s room for improvement.

Attacking the final weeks of the transfer window will help Bournemouth ready themselves to make that improvement, which leads us into this transfer round-up.

We start with a done deal…

Harry Arter

Arter has been a long-term servant of Bournemouth, but he’s been on the way out for some time.

Fulham was his destination on loan last season, but Arter has now departed permanently.

He’s signed for Nottingham Forest across the Championship.

Dillon Phillips

With Aaron Ramsdale gone, Tindall is on the lookout for a new goalkeeper.

Dillon Phillips is someone that’s been mentioned as a possible option, with his club, Charlton Athletic, facing up to the possibility of losing him.

However, reports from earlier in the month confirmed that signing Phillips may well depend on shifting Asmir Begovic out of the club.

Josh King

King is nearing full fitness now and almost ready to make his return to the side.

However, there’s doubt surrounding the forward’s future.

Reports from the Express and Star last weekend confirmed that Aston Villa were interested in making a move to sign King.

Dean Smith has already plucked Ollie Watkins out of the Championship, but appears tempted to make more additions to his attack.

David Brooks

Perhaps Bournemouth’s most saleable asset is Welshman, Brooks.

Manchester Evening News note Man United’s interest in the forward, with the Red Devils set for a boos due to Leicester switching focus to Cengiz Under.

Brooks is valued at £40m, though, with no indication that anyone will meet that valuation just yet.