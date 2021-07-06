Bournemouth transfer round-up: Luke Freeman update, Marcondes secures move, Billing a PL target

Right up until Scott Parker’s appointment as manager, Bournemouth were in limbo with their play-off semi-final loss to Brentford and continuing uncertainty over former manager Jonathan Woodgate’s future.

However, now their new man is in place, the Cherries will look to catch up with other teams on the transfer business front and bring a few players in before the start of next season as Scott Parker looks to use his promotion-winning prowess to guide Bournemouth to the Premier League.

This will be a tricky task though after their heartbreak against Brentford and the amount of time it has taken for Parker’s move to be completed, disrupting his preparations for Bournemouth’s upcoming season.

Still, they are likely to be fighting at the right end of the table come the end of the season and in the Championship, anything can happen as long as they get a few new signings in.

With this, we take a look at three transfer developments that have happened over the past week at the Vitality Stadium.

Cherries in for Freeman

According to the Daily Mirror journalist Darren Witcoop, Bournemouth are one of the sides currently in the running for Sheffield United’s Luke Freeman, who has rarely featured for the Blades.

The 29-year-old made 11 appearances for the recently relegated side in his first year (2019/20) at the club before being sent out on a season-long loan to Nottingham Forest in the last campaign, where he made 23 appearances and scored one goal.

It doesn’t seem like Forest are back in the running for him but Bournemouth do have competition with Stoke City also keeping tabs on the attacking midfielder.

However, new Sheffield United manager Slavisa Jokanovic is likely to full assess Freeman before deciding on his future, so it may be a while before the two interested sides find out his fate at Bramall Lane. Time to focus on other targets for now? Probably a good idea.

Marcondes secures move to the Vitality Stadium

Scott Parker has made former Brentford midfielder Emiliano Marcondes his first signing on the south coast and with several other teams in the running for the Dane, this is a coup for the Cherries.

According to Football Insider, Nottingham Forest had opened talks with the 26-year-old and may have been utilised as a replacement for the departing Luke Freeman, with West Brom also said to be interested in Marcondes previously.

The midfielder made 31 Championship appearances for the Bees last season and played a part in all three play-off games last season, scoring a vital second goal against Swansea City in the play-off final to secure promotion.

This is why many people were surprised when the West London side decided to release him – but he may not have got the playing time required in the Premier League.

Their loss is Bournemouth’s gain though – and on a free transfer – this could be one of the signings of the summer.

Norwich City’ Billing interest reaffirmed

According to Alan Nixon on Sunday, Philip Billing is wanted by Norwich City, the second time within a month this link has been reported after the Daily Mirror’s initial exclusive in the middle of last month.

As per Nixon, Bournemouth are prepared to cash in on the 25-year-old for £10m, making a £5m loss from the amount of money they paid to lure him away from Huddersfield Town two years ago.

The Danish midfielder decided to stay with the Cherries when they went back down last season but with their failure to get back to the Premier League at the first time of asking, Billing may be prepared to leave the Vitality Stadium this summer.

He already has Premier League experience with Huddersfield and Bournemouth, so this could be a smart signing for Daniel Farke if he can pull it off. And with the Championship side ready to cash in, he might be able to reduce the £10m asking price further.