Bournemouth transfer round-up: Josh King talks, Man Utd stance, Gary Gardner interest, Rodrigo Riquelme update

It has been a positive start to life back in the Sky Bet Championship for AFC Bournemouth, as the Cherries look to make an immediate return to the Premier League this term.

Jason Tindall’s side have picked up seven points from their first three games, and the manager will be keen to strengthen his squad before the transfer window slams shut.

Tindall will also be looking to keep his key players at the Vitality Stadium, too, with plenty of interest emerging of late.

Here, we round up the latest Bournemouth transfer news and gossip…

Gary Gardner

Bournemouth have been linked with the signing of Birmingham City’s Gary Gardner, as per Football Insider.

The 28-year-old has fallen out of favour at St. Andrew’s under Aitor Karanka, and the additions of Mikel San Jose and Adam Clayton have pushed him down the pecking order.

His three appearances in the Championship this season have all come from off the bench, so a move could be likely.

Football Insider claim that the Cherries are hoping to lure the midfielder to St. Andrew’s for just over £1million.

David Brooks

Manchester United are unlikely to make a move for David Brooks or Josh King before the transfer window closes, according to Manchester Evening News.

Brooks and King have both been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford this transfer window, with Brooks attracting plenty of interest from the Red Devils.

But according to MEN, United are unlikely to move in for Brooks and King before the transfer window slams shut on the 5th of October.

Josh King

Torino have opened talks to sign Josh King, according to reputable journalist Fabrizio Romano.

King bagged six goals in the Premier League last term, but his future at Bournemouth looks uncertain amid interest from the likes of Spurs and Man United.

But Italian Serie A side Torino have now opened up negotiations to sign King, with a potential move to Italy now on the cards.

Rodrigo Riquelme

The Cherries have beaten Reading in the race to sign Atletico Madrid winger Rodrigo Riquelme, according to Kris Temple.

Riquelme has been heavily linked with a move to Reading this transfer window, with the young attacker training with the Royals for the past couple of weeks.

Bournemouth are now said to be leading the race for the 20-year-old, though, who only has one year left on his contract at Atleti.