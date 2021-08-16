Bournemouth transfer round-up: Gary Cahill latest, David Brooks update, Manchester City forward ‘still a live option’

AFC Bournemouth have managed to secure one win and one draw in their opening two Championship games, a remarkable start for new manager Scott Parker who will have been pleased with the past couple of performances.

As well as sounding a warning to their other promotion competitors with their recent results, this injury crisis has also highlighted the need for a few players to come in before the end of August.

These are signings that could be crucial to their Premier League charge this term, with the likes of Sheffield United, West Bromwich Albion and Fulham all likely to be on the hunt for automatic promotion come next May.

With a couple of areas to address including the goalkeeping department and no EFL restrictions to operate under, it’s also inevitable that we will see some transfer movement at the Vitality Stadium in the next fortnight.

And because of this, we’re taking a look at some of the hottest transfer stories concerning Scott Parker’s side over the past few days.

Cherries in for Cahill

Bournemouth are reportedly interested in taking 35-year-old Gary Cahill to the Vitality Stadium this summer, according to The Sun.

As per the same report, Premier League new boys Norwich City and Scottish Premiership champions Rangers are also interested, with the potential opportunity of top-flight football potentially forcing the south-coast side out of this race.

However, the central defender is currently available on a free transfer after leaving Crystal Palace this summer on the expiration of his contract and with Parker and Cahill spending time together as England internationals, that could persuade the latter to move away from the capital and take the step down.

After taking four points from a possible six amid a major injury crisis for the Cherries in their opening two games of the league season, they are looking good for a promotion charge this season and the prospect of leading a club to the Premier League could be an attractive prospect for the veteran.

Crystal Palace interested in Brooks

After talking about one player who could potentially be travelling from Crystal Palace to Bournemouth, the exact opposite could happen with winger David Brooks as per another report from The Sun (August 15 paper edition, page 63).

However, Scott Parker’s side have reportedly rejected an enquiry for the 24-year-old’s services after seeing him score five goals and record six assists in the Championship last term.

Fellow winger Arnaut Danjuma has also been linked with a move away from the Vitality Stadium this summer – but with the Championship outfit desperate to return to the Premier League and keen to keep all of their prized assets as a result – Patrick Vieira’s side may find it impossible to broker a deal for the Welshman this summer.

The 24-year-old has been a reliable figure for the Cherries since his £11.5m move from Sheffield United in 2018 – and did even better in the top flight during the 2018/19 Premier League season despite their relegation – producing 12 goal contributions.

Delap still on radar

Manchester City forward Rory Delap is still on AFC Bournemouth’s radar this summer, as per BBC journalist Kris Temple.

The 18-year-old looked set to join Stoke City at the start of the month but just a few days later, Bournemouth were also said to have entered the race for the teenage striker.

After seeing Sam Surridge leave the club this summer to join Stoke City for a £5.5m fee, they are likely to be on the prowl for someone to compete with Dominic Solanke up top and the addition of highly-rated Delap could put the 23-year-old on his toes.

Intense competition in most positions could be key to their promotion push and although Delap is yet to go out on loan to another club, his talent alone could be a vital asset to Scott Parker who already has the likes of Arnaut Danjuma and David Brooks on either wing to provide an attacking threat.

Billing rules out Premier League move

Danish midfielder Philip Billing has been heavily linked with a move to Premier League side Norwich City in the past couple of months, but ruled out a move away from the south coast on BBC Radio Solent last week.

He cited Scott Parker as a key reason why he’s happy to remain in the Championship with the Cherries, saying: “Under Scott Parker, I would love to stay here.

“I feel like the next step I need to take with his experience and his mentality, just on the training pitch, I feel like it affects me and right now this is the right place for me to be, especially with the new gaffer.”

This is a great show of commitment from the 25-year-old, who has already spent three seasons in the top flight with Huddersfield Town and Bournemouth – and could have easily thought he was too good to be playing second-tier football.

The midfielder has scored in both of his side’s Championship games this season against West Brom and Nottingham Forest – and will want to continue being a threat in front of goal throughout the 2021/22 campaign.