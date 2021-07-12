Bournemouth transfer round-up: Cameron Carter-Vickers update, Ben Davies’ future, Asmir Begovic’s demand

Scott Parker has been tasked with steering Bournemouth back to the Premier League after last season’s play-off heartbreak.

The former Fulham manager has swapped London for the south coast and expectations will be typically high at his new club.

The Cherries have already brought in Brentford’s Emiliano Marcondes – a player who performed superbly in the club’s play-off final victory over Swansea City.

Since his arrival, transfer talk has been relatively quiet, however, there have been a couple of updates in the last few days regarding targets and potential departures.

On that note, here are the three latest updates in Bournemouth’s pursuit of building a squad capable of reaching the Premier League once more.

Cameron Carter Vickers

Cameron Carter Vickers was one of Bournemouth’s most consistent performers during last season’s sixth-placed finish, and subsequently, The Cherries are one of the interested parties who are hoping to secure his services on a permanent deal.

According to the Bournemouth Echo, Spurs have set a £5 million price tag on the 23-year-old, and it is now up to the potential suitors to play their next move.

Football Insider has reported that Newcastle and Celtic are the other two clubs in pursuit at present.

Ben Davies stance

Despite failing to make much of an impact at Liverpool since his move from Preston, Ben Davies is looking to stay at Anfield despite interest from Bournemouth and Celtic, as reported by Darren Anderson of The Mirror.

Motivated by the fact that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp wants him to remain, Davies is expected to reject any approach made for him.

Bournemouth’s interest in Carter-Vickers and Davies during the only stages of this transfer window, suggests that a central defender ranks fairly high up Scott Parker’s priority list.

Asmir Begovic uncertainty

There remains to be uncertainty regarding Asmir Begovic’s Bournemouth future. The Cherries’ shot-stopper had a fantastic season once again, and according to Fabrizio Romano, several clubs are chasing him.

The Bosnian goalkeeper has one year left on his contract, but should a tempting offer head his way, then he could be departing for pastures new.

According to Romano, Genoa are one of the clubs who are watching Begovic’s situation, and they have made an offer as part of a two-year contract.

