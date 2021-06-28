Bournemouth transfer round-up: Arnaut Danjuma latest, midfield target missed

AFC Bournemouth saw Jonathan Woodgate leave the club as manager over the weekend with Scott Parker on his way in from fellow Championship side Fulham.

It’s going to be fascinating to watch how Parker goes about trying to get the Cherries challenging for promotion next season, as that is surely why he is being brought to the south coast.

He’ll have his own ideas about players he wants to sign and let go, then, and in the coming days we can surely expect lots of transfer rumours to be doing the rounds surrounding the Cherries.

Here, though, are some that are already catching the eye…

Danjuma reflects on Leeds comments

Arnaut Danjuma took to social media recently to try and clarify recent comments that suggested he wanted a move to Leeds United this summer transfer window:

Seen a few quotes, just to be clear I was put on the spot about a club in an interview and I was only trying to be respectful about them as I would any club, no way in a thousand years would I mean to be disrespectful about my club who has served me well for 2 seasons 🍒 — Arnaut Danjuma (@Danjuma) June 24, 2021

Speculation is rife around the player and though he’s come out to apologise for his comments, it does seem clear he would be open to a move away.

Few Cherries fans would begrudge him that with the quality he obviously has, and he obviously got a little bit thrown under the bus by the way the interview was conducted, but the hope will be further business is conducted in a more formal manner.

Wolfsburg interested in Danjuma

Keeping with Danjuma, and it could well be the case he gets a move to Germany this summer.

The winger is bound to have a bundle of clubs interested in him after a top season in the Championship for the Cherries and, according to Fabrizio Romano, German side Wolfsburg are interested in taking him away from the south coast.

Scott Parker will naturally want to try and convince Danjuma to stay but it seems quite possible that if the right offer comes in he’ll be moving on.

Cherries miss out on Carey

Delighted to have signed for @BlackpoolFC can’t wait to get started! 🍊 A big thankyou to everyone at @officialKLtown for a great 2 years 🔵🟡 pic.twitter.com/N1UVvb6uUH — Sonny Carey (@SonnyCarey_10) June 25, 2021

Finally, the Cherries missed out on Sonny Carey with him signing for Blackpool.

Bournemouth were linked with an interest in the midfielder with the likes of Luton Town and Swansea also touted as potential destinations but he has opted to switch King’s Lynn for Blackpool as the Tangerines head into the Championship.

Neil Critchley’s record of working with young players may well have convinced him to head to the north-west and it’ll be good to see how he does at this level.

Bournemouth quiz: One question about every player in the Cherries’ first-team – Can you score 100% on this?

1 of 17 When is Asmir Begovic's birthday? June 20th June 21st June 22nd June 23rd