Bournemouth transfer latest: Leeds United deal close, Freddie Woodman update, Cherries join Celtic in transfer chase

New manager Scott Parker is continuing to assess his squad in a pre-season training camp out in Marbella, ahead of the 2021/22 Championship season.

With the Cherries narrowly missing out on promotion last term, it’s no surprise to hear several players being linked with a move away from the Vitality Stadium after remaining loyal during the club’s first season back in the Championship.

However, manager Parker already has a promotion win on his CV as a young coach and will be hoping to guide his new side to the Premier League at the second attempt.

Along with recently relegated Sheffield United, West Bromwich Albion, Fulham and play-off finalists Swansea City, they will be among the favourites to secure a place in the top six.

And no less is likely to be accepted by Cherries supporters who have seen the likes of Arnaut Danjuma and Philip Billing light up the Championship in the past 12 months, albeit from the comfort of their own homes.

Alongside any possible departures including Danjuma and Jefferson Lerma, manager Parker is also expected to bring in a few more reinforcements as they look to go a couple of steps further and return to the Premier League, with Matt Grimes and Scott Dann just two of many names being linked with a move to the Vitality Stadium recently.

With these possible incomings and outgoings, we take a look at the latest transfer news concerning the Championship side.

Leeds’ Davis closing in on move

According to Football Insider, the Cherries are in ‘advanced talks’ to sign Leeds United left-back Leif Davis on a season-long loan.

The 21-year-old is yet to go out on loan since his arrival at Elland Road in 2018, but could now be given the chance to shine in the Championship with Scott Parker’s side.

He is likely to compete with fellow left-back Diego Rico for a spot in Parker’s side – and the 40-year-old will welcome the option of having two high-quality players to choose from in that position.

According to BBC journalist Adam Pope though, a deal is yet to be struck between the two sides.

Club to rival Reading and Celtic for Edwards

Another exclusive from Football Insider reveals they have also entered the race for free agent Kyle Edwards, who was released by West Bromwich Albion in the summer.

Although Celtic were previously reported to have opened talks with the 23-year-old, he’s currently out in Scotland as part of his trial with Reading but with the winger yet to be tied down to a deal, Bournemouth are set to swoop in.

This is an all too familiar situation for the Royals, with Rodrigo Riquelme training with Veljko Paunovic’s side last summer before moving to the Vitality Stadium on a loan spell.

Woodman deal in the balance

According to Sky Sports reporter Mark McAdam, Bournemouth have agreed a deal to bring in Newcastle United goalkeeper Freddie Woodman on a season-long loan.

The 24-year-old spent the last campaign at Steve Cooper’s Swansea City, coming even closer to the top flight than Bournemouth but just missing out to Brentford in May’s play-off final.

However, there’s a catch. The Magpies’ first-choice keeper Martin Dubravka has returned from the European Championships with a foot injury and could miss the start of the season, potentially keeping Woodman at St James’ Park for a little while longer.

It was even thought the stopper was set to have his medical at the Vitality Stadium but with that development, Steve Bruce’s side pulled the plug on the deal.

This potential move could be reignited later on the window though.

Downes on the radar

As per the East Anglian Daily Times, Parker’s side have emerged as front runners for 22-year-old midfielder Flynn Downes.

Despite being the subject of a bid from Premier League outfit Crystal Palace last September, Ipswich boss Paul Cook has deemed Downes surplus to requirements at Portman Road and has been made available for a transfer this summer.

As part of an attempt to force him out of the club, Cook has sent the midfielder to train with the club’s Under-23s and with that, a cut-price deal could be negotiated between the two sides.

According to a Football Insider exclusive though, Bristol City, Middlesbrough, Nottingham Forest and Stoke City are also in the race for Downes and could miss out on the Ipswich midfielder unless they move quickly.