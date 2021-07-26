Bournemouth transfer latest: Billing and Rico updates, Clarke-Harris latest, Premier League goalkeeper attraction

Bournemouth start their second attempt at bouncing back to the Premier League in just under two weeks.

The Cherries were narrowly edged out by Brentford in the semi-final of the play-offs in May and they will be hoping to go one better this year and return to England’s top-tier.

Scott Parker has stepped in at The Vitality Stadium for the upcoming campaign, but incomings have been slow on the south coast.

Emiliano Marcondes is the sole name to arrive in Bournemouth this summer, but with The Cherries seemingly stepping up their game in regard to the transfer window, he is expected to be joined by a few more.

Here, we delve into the latest updates of Bournemouth-related transfer business…

Billing set to snub the Premier League

Bournemouth midfielder Philip Billing has emerged as Norwich City’s prime midfield target with The Canaries now back in the Premier League, as first reported by The Athletic.

However, the latest update from The Sun on Sunday (25.07.21, pg. 62) suggests that Billing is happy at Bournemouth and likes the way Parker is setting up.

The Athletic’s report also states that Bournemouth would require £15 million for the Danish midfielder – a figure seen as too steep at this point for the newly-promoted Premier League club.

Diego Rico close to Spanish return

Diego Rico is closing in on a return to La Liga with Real Sociedad keen on signing the left-back, According to the Daily Echo.

Rico arrived on the south coast in 2018 for an eight-figure sum, but the 28-year-old could now return to Spain.

Since his arrival three years ago, Rico has featured 83 times for The Cherries, netting just the single goal in the process.

Cherries enter the Jonson Clarke-Harris race

Bristol Live reported back in March that Jonson Clarke-Harris was a target for The Cherries.

With the chase for prolific front-man now heating up again, Bournemouth’s interest has resurfaced, according to the Daily Record.

The same report states that the forward himself is keen on a move to Rangers, but he is certainly not short of interest or options.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell latest

Bournemouth have emerged as the latest club interested in taking Burnley’s Bailey Peacock-Farrell on loan, according to The Sun on Sunday (25.7.21 p62).

The Clarets have been on the lookout for Championship suitors after Sheffield Wednesday of League One shared their interest.

Birmingham City are also in pursuit of the young goalkeeper, but it remains to be seen whether the club opt to sign Matija Sarkic of Wolves – a move that would likely halt their interest.

