Bournemouth to rival Southampton in transfer pursuit of 24-y/o

Bournemouth are keen on Fiorentina keeper Bartłomiej Drągowski as they look to strengthen their squad following promotion to the Premier League.

Mark Travers was the number one for the Cherries as they finished second in the Championship but Scott Parker had wanted to bring in competition for the Irishman, with Freddie Woodman joining on loan in January.

He will return to Newcastle ahead of next season, meaning Parker wants to bring in a new stopper.

And, according to TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook, Drągowski is a name that’s on the radar of the recruitment team at the Vitality Stadium.

It’s unclear what sort of fee it would take to prise the 24-year-old from the Serie A side, although he has been second choice this year since returning from injury earlier in the season.

However, Drągowski, who has played once for Poland, did play regularly in the two years prior to that and he generally impressed for The Violets.

The verdict

It’s going to be very interesting to see who starts next season in goal for Bournemouth as most fans will want to see Travers given a chance given his performances this season.

But, that doesn’t mean they won’t bring in a new keeper and someone like Drągowski would provide good competition and his pedigree suggests he would be able to step in if needed.

Of course, Southampton’s interest complicates things from Bournemouth’s perspective, so this could be one to keep an eye on in the coming weeks.

