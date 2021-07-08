Bournemouth to rival Premier League outfit in ambitious transfer pursuit of £15m-rated man

Bournemouth are keen on signing Kelechi Nwakali, although they face Premier League competition to land the midfielder.

The 23-year-old Nigerian is currently contracted to Huesca, who have just been relegated from La Liga, but he spent most of the previous campaign on loan in the second tier with Alcorcon.

His performances for that period clearly caught the eye, with the Telegraph revealing that Nwakali is on the radar of the Cherries, as Scott Parkers looks to strengthen the squad following his appointment.

However, a deal for the attacking midfielder won’t be easy, as the update states that Huesca are determined to hold out for a fee in the region of £15m for the talent.

Plus, they also state that Watford have shown an interest in Nwakali and the lure of top-flight football could give theme an advantage if it comes down to the two clubs.

If Nwakali does make a move to either side it won’t be his first experience of life in England as he spent a few years with Arsenal as a youngster.

The verdict

This would be a statement signing for Bournemouth if they could pull it off as they would have seen off a Premier League club and paid a big fee for Nwakali if he did sign.

Clearly, it’s an area of the pitch that Parker needs to strengthen and fans will be encouraged if he is going to get seriously backed in the market.

Whether Nwakali is worth such a fee is open to debate as he remains unproven at the highest level but the support will have to trust the scouts and the management during this crucial summer period.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.