Bournemouth to rival Celtic & Premier League clubs for 30-y/o midfielder

Bournemouth are interested in signing James McCarthy from Crystal Palace, although they face plenty of competition to land the midfielder.

Even though the Ireland international played the full game as the Eagles lost to Crystal Palace last time out, he has generally struggled to establish himself as a regular under Roy Hodgson.

So, with his contract expiring in the summer, there is talk that McCarthy could depart if no new contract is discussed.

And, according to the Daily Mail, Bournemouth are ready to do a deal for the midfielder, along with Celtic, Burnley, West Ham, Brighton and West Brom.

Having grown up as a Celtic fan, the chance to join the Glasgow giants will appeal, whilst the other clubs can offer Premier League football, which the Cherries can’t match.

However, Jason Tindall will hope that the chance to win promotion, and then potentially feature in the top-flight next season will give his side a chance.

The south coast side are currently sixth in the Championship, but they are just four points away from the automatic places.

The verdict

You have to say that this would be a superb addition for Bournemouth, because McCarthy would bring a steel and quality to the midfield.

But, the problems preventing them finalising this swoop are clear to see. There is a lot of interest in the player, and convincing him to drop to the Championship could be tough.

The fans will be pleased to see the Cherries are keen though, and it will be interesting to see where McCarthy ends up.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.