Bournemouth targeting deal for Liverpool defender

Liverpool defender Neco Williams is set to join Bournemouth on loan until the end of the season according to reports from the Daily Star.

Bournemouth are looking to add Neco Williams to the ranks with Liverpool reportedly considering their offer.

Williams is keen to find regular first team football with World Cup qualifiers on the horizon for Wales as the young wing-back finds himself down the pecking order at Anfield.

Wales face Austria on March 24 but Williams fears his lack of football may mean he is overlooked for the side. Williams did start and score in Wales’ last World Cup qualifying group game against Belarus.

He featured in the Reds’ two Champions League games against AC Milan and Porto when Jurgen Klopp’s men were already in the knockout stages of the competition.

While he also played in the Carabao Cup quarter-final win over Leicester and appeared as a sub in both legs of the last-four tie with Arsenal, due to lack of consistent first team action the Welshman is considering his options.

Promotion-chasing Bournemouth are one of Williams’ admirers and are looking to bolster their squad as they chase a top two finish in the Championship.

The Verdict

It’s a surprise to see Bournemouth linked with Williams considering the depth the Cherries have at wing-back.

Jack Stacey and Ethan Laird are both options in that area, so on that basis Parker may be better off strengthening in other areas.

That being said, Stacey’s form has been up and down this season and Laird is yet to make an appearance for the Cherries which may pave the way for Williams to come into the side and make an impact.