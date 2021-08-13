Bournemouth take action concerning Tottenham player amid Celtic and Newcastle links

Bournemouth have reignited talks with Tottenham as they look to beat Celtic and Newcastle United to the signing of centre-back Cameron Carter-Vickers, according to Football Insider.

The 23-year-old spent last season on loan with the Cherries but after years of temporary moves away from the club, he is believed to have now been told that he can leave permanently.

Celtic and Newcastle have been strongly linked with the American international this summer but as we near the final few weeks of the window, it seems the South Coast club are pushing to win the race for him.

Football Insider has reported that the Championship club have reopened talks with Spurs over a move for the defender, with the Premier League outfit thought to want £5 million for him after triggering a one-year extension in his contract.

The Cherries were said to have pulled the plug on their pursuit of Carter-Vickers earlier in the summer but appear to have changed their mind and are now making a concerted move for him.

AFC Bournemouth fan? Bored? Try get 100% on this 22 question quiz all about Cherries transfer deals from over the years

1 of 22 Who was Emiliano Marcondes signed from? Millwall QPR Fulham Brentford

The Verdict

After overcoming injury problems last term, the 23-year-old quickly became a mainstay in the Bournemouth team and an impressive performer so it makes a lot of sense that they’d be keen to bring him back to the club.

With Steve Cook returning to fitness and Lloyd Kelly and Chris Mepham already at the club, Scott Parker does have some strong centre-back options but you could argue that Carter-Vickers would be an improvement on all three.

It seems the move isn’t going to be cheap but a player of his quality and age is not likely to lose value any time soon and should only continue to improve in the coming years.

With that in mind, moving to secure a move for him quickly to ensure that Celtic and Newcastle don’t strike late in the window looks to be a sensible move.

You feel this is one that could happen quickly – particularly given Parker’s relationship with Spurs.