Bournemouth striker Kieffer Moore responds to recent Cardiff City claims

Kieffer Moore has issued a response to Cardiff City’s claims that he submitted a transfer request to force a move to Bournemouth on deadline day.

The striker was tight-lipped about claims that he forced his way out of Cardiff City but seemed to disagree with the statements made by his fromer side.

The Welsh international joined Bournemouth on deadline day, signing a three-and-a-half year deal with the Dorset club. Moore was heavily linked with a move elsewhere throughout the transfer window, but a move only materialised with hours left on the clock.

Following his departure, Cardiff manager Steve Morison claimed Moore ‘”effectively forced” his way out of the south Wales club by handing in a transfer request.

Moore bid a farewell to Cardiff supporters with a parting message on Instagram, at the end of the message he said “Don’t believe everything you read in the paper”.

When asked for his version of events by the Bournemouth Echo, Moore was tight-lipped but implied that he disagreed with the suggestions by Morison: “I’ll be honest, I’m not going to really talk too much about it. I think what I wrote (on Instagram), I stand by that. But I’m not going to talk too much about it.

“I don’t want to cloud over anything. I’ll just leave it at what I said. Maybe one day I’ll say.”

The Verdict

It would be a shame for things to turn sour for Kieffer Moore in his relationship with Cardiff City. However, when a team going for the Premier League comes in for you, it’s hard to turn them down.

The decline of Cardiff during Moore’s time there should also be considered as the club has failed to build on a playoff finish in the 19/20 season and despite the striker scoring over 20 league goals last season, Cardiff struggled to challenge for the top six.

Things haven’t gone to plan this season for Cardiff and Moore seems another casualty in some much needed cost-cutting for the Bluebirds this season.